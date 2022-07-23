Widespread rain prompts flood alerts in Colorado burn scars

Warnings and advisories were issued for the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and Calwood burn areas.

COLORADO, USA — Widespread rain prompted several flood alerts in Colorado burn scars Saturday.

In Larimer County, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southeast portion of the Cameron Peak burn area. It expired at 6:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning in effect for the southeast portion of the Cameron Peak burn area until 6:15 PM MDT. This includes The Retreat, Storm Mountain, Crystal Mountain. #COwx pic.twitter.com/XXdGHFgz8K — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 23, 2022

That area included the Retreat, Storm Mountain and Crystal Mountain.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Flood Advisories were in effect for the East Troublesome burn area in Grand County and the Cameron Peak burn area. both were set to expire at 9:45 p.m. NWS said debris flows and mudslides were possible on Highway 125, and warned people traveling between Granby and Walden to use caution. The Crystal Mountain area was also an area of concern.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the East Troublesome burn area until 9:45 PM. Debris flows and mudslides are possible on Highway 125. Please use caution if you are traveling between Granby and Walden. #COwx pic.twitter.com/HhyjBWE64p — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 24, 2022

Just before 8 p.m., NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Calwood burn area in Boulder County. NWS said a storm that produced about 0.4 inches of rain in 15 minutes was moving over the area, and advised people living in the area to seek higher ground if they saw a debris flow.

That warning was set to be in effect until 11 p.m.

This warning is for the Calwood burn area. A storm that has produced about 0.4" of rain in 15 minutes is moving over the area right now. Seek higher ground of you see a debris flow! #COwx https://t.co/AMPQzkXg00 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 24, 2022

Storms are expected to move out overnight, but another round of widespread, scattered storms are expected throughout the day Sunday.

Rainfall totals of an inch per 30 minutes are possible in parts of Colorado Sunday, making more flooding likely.

What is Severe Weather?

According to the National Weather Service, there are five specific types of weather that can qualify as "severe." They are tornadoes, floods, lightning, hail and wind.

A thunderstorm is considered severe when winds reach at least 58 mph and/or contains hail at least 1" in diameter. When these conditions are met, the NWS will issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

Lightning and heavy rain are not included, but often accompany severe thunderstorms.

With severe weather possible across Colorado this afternoon, it's a good time to refresh your knowledge! Do you know the definition for a severe thunderstorm? What about the difference between a watch and a warning? #cowx #WeatherSafety pic.twitter.com/IJhUMlck99 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 21, 2020

The National Weather Service will issue a flash flood warning when the flooding is already occurring or imminent. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for a flash flood and those in the area should keep a close watch.

A tornado watch is issued by the NWS when they determine that weather conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. They usually last for a long time, cover a large area and begin well before any tornadoes or other severe weather begin.

A tornado warning is issued if a tornado is indicated by radar or reported by weather spotters. They are generally for a much smaller area and only last for about 30 minutes. If a tornado warning is issued in your area, you should seek shelter immediately.

