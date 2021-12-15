50,000 Xcel Energy customers without power

Xcel said they're focusing on restoring larger outages first and will then move to smaller ones.

COLORADO, USA — Xcel Energy said Wednesday afternoon that they're working to restore power to at least 50,000 customers who lost electricity due to the strong windstorm that toppled trees and brought down power lines.

Gusts were expected between 80 and 100 mph along the Front Range on Wednesday.

As of 2 p.m., Xcel said more than 50,000 customers in the Denver metro area were impacted by outages.

Crews have been working through the morning to restore the outages. A spokesperson noted that typically, larger outages are restored first. After that, crews move to smaller ones and individual outages.

Xcel Energy said it has increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather.

The company also said that due to the large impacts, workers will not clean up tree debris, and will instead focus on efforts to restore power as quickly as possible. Only during routine maintenance will crews chip and haul away branches.

Report your outage

Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report their outage.

Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android

Online at xcelenergy.com/out

Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.

Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.

Stay informed

If outages occur, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration. Customers can stay informed by visiting the Xcel Energy website or by downloading the mobile app available on iOS and Android. Additionally, the website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and the anticipated time for restoration.

Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and Twitter.

