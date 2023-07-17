Denver opens cooling shelters during Monday heat

Heat illness, including heat stroke, can be dangerous and even fatal if not treated appropriately.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The City and County of Denver is opening places for residents to stay cool while summer heat roasts the region Monday.

The Denver area will see high temperatures soar to near 100 degrees Monday and nearly that hot on Tuesday.

Denver Parks and Recreation will open all current operating recreation centers to the public for free as cooling stations during regular business hours Monday.

Denver Public Library locations (with the exception of Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library and Westwood Branch Library) will also be available to the public as an indoor reprieve from the heat.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory for portions of the Colorado Front Range including the Denver metro area, southern foothills, adjacent plains, western Colorado, and the San Luis Valley. The NWS said the Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for temperatures reaching as high as 105 degrees.

It's recommended that Coloradans under the Heat Advisory avoid strenuous outdoor activities, drink plenty of fluids, seek shade or air conditioning, and check on neighbors and the elderly.

Prevent heat-related illness

Denver Public Health & Environment has tips to prevent heat-related illness:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit one of Denver’s cooling stations.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.

Don’t drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest.

If you must be outside during the heat of the day, follow these tips:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen.

Pace your activity and rest often.

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.

Keep animals safe from heat

Denver Animal Protection (DAP) saod residents should never leave their pets alone in vehicles.

If you suspect an animal is suffering heatstroke:

Move the animal to shade or a cooler area.

Cool the pet down with water or ice packs on the stomach only.

Offer cool drinking water, but do not force-feed it.

Don’t dunk the pet in water. This can hurt them even more when their temperature regulation is impaired.

Don’t cover, crate, or confine the animal.

Even if your pet responds to cooling treatments, it’s critical your pet sees an emergency veterinarian to see if it has suffered irreversible damage.

If you see a dog in a hot car, immediately call 311 or the Denver Police non-emergency number, 720-913-2000.

Denver's Good Samaritan law provides legal immunity to people who break a car window to save an animal. However, to ensure immunity:

You must believe the animal is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.

The vehicle must be locked.

You must make a ‘reasonable effort’ to find the vehicle’s owner.

You must contact the Denver Police Department, Denver Fire or DAP before entering the vehicle.

You cannot use more force than necessary to free the animal.

If you break a window, you must remain with the animal and on scene until police or DAP officers arrive.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Climate



Parts of Colorado under Heat Advisory 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.