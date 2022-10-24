First snow and freeze: Denver has first taste of winter-like weather

Are your sensitive plants protected? The Mile High City fell below freezing Monday morning.

DENVER — The Mile High City got its first taste of winter-like weather Monday morning.

The mercury fell to 31 degrees Monday morning at the official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA).

It's the first time Denver has fallen below freezing this meteorological season.

Denver also received a trace of snow overnight — also the first of the season.

The cold front that arrived in Colorado on Saturday will keep Denver cooler on Monday. The thermometer will only top out in the 50s Monday with plenty of sunshine. Denver will warm up to near 60 degrees Tuesday.

Another cold front moves through early Thursday morning, bringing the chance for more snow, especially in Colorado's mountains. A few snowflakes could also fall in the Denver metro area.

🥶 After our first freeze of the year this morning (low 31°) and trace of snowfall last night, we will only top out in the low 50s today with lots of sun.



Back near 60° tomorrow before snow chances return Thursday.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/MCOxaZPIQ1 — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) October 24, 2022

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area utilized the storm system to open on Sunday.

The ski resort became the first to open in Colorado this season. A-Basin's lifts started turning at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Summit County resort, which often remains open into June, aims to have the longest ski and ride season in Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin said it is now fully open for the season, operating seven days a week. The ski area kicks off winter with one lift and one run, providing skiing and riding from mid-mountain to the base. The Black Mountain Express Lift will serve High Noon, an intermediate run.

Arapahoe Basin said it expects to have 24-hour-day snowmaking conditions for a few days this week.

