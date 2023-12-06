Denver, Front Range face severe weather threat Monday

More showers and storms are on the way today, don't put those umbrellas away just yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Much of Colorado has the potential to see severe weather once again Monday.

The Front Range and Denver area will see more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

The potential for severe weather, with heavy rain, lightning and hail, is likely along the Interstate 25 corridor from the Wyoming to New Mexico borders.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Denver area, the Palmer Divide, Fort Collins and out towards the eastern Colorado plains. Low-lying areas will be particularly affected. Drivers should not attempt to cross flooded roadways.

The showers and thunderstorms will move into the region after 2 p.m. Monday and will become more intense they push eastward. Hail is a main threat along with heavy downpours causing localized flooding.

Colorado will see increased cloud cover throughout the busy weather day. Monday's temperatures will begin in the 50s and will really only make their way into the middle to upper 60s. Denver can expect rain through Monday evening.

Colorado will also see afternoon storms and high temperatures Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunny skies and dry air return Wednesday.

The Front Range will have its storm chances decrease during the middle-to-end of the week. Colorado's high temperatures should reach 80 degrees by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Stay with 9NEWS for the latest on this week's severe weather threat.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Climate

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.