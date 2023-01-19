Schools across Colorado on delayed start Thursday

Drivers will encounter a snowy and icy commute Thursday morning when heading to school and work.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall.

Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday.

Several Colorado school districts remain closed Thursday including Bennett School Dist. 29-J, Byers School Dist. 32-J, Elbert School District 200, Hi-Plains School District R-23, Johnstown-Milliken RE-5J, RE-1 Valley School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Yuma School District 1, and Limon Public Schools.

CDOT plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state-maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary. Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, CDOT said roads are slick, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas.

Interstate 70 remains closed Thursday morning between East Airpark Road and the Kansas state line due to a multivehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon. Drivers should avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 8.6 inches of of snow Wednesday afternoon. That made this Denver's largest January snowstorm since 1992.

Large snowstorms in January are quite rare. Normally, Denver’s snowiest months of the year are March and April, and January is only Denver’s 6th-snowiest month of the year, on average.

Between a half and three-quarters of an inch of precipitation fell across the Denver area, about double the city’s entire January average precipitation average. That meant there was an unusually high amount of water in this storm for this time of the year. Colder air can hold less moisture, so the winter months are usually the driest ones as well.

Colorado snow day/Día de nieve en Colorado 1/96

2/96

3/96

4/96

5/96

6/96

7/96

8/96

9/96

10/96

11/96

12/96

13/96

14/96

15/96

16/96

17/96

18/96

19/96

20/96

21/96

22/96

23/96

24/96

25/96

26/96

27/96

28/96

29/96

30/96

31/96

32/96

33/96

34/96

35/96

36/96

37/96

38/96

39/96

40/96

41/96

42/96

43/96

44/96

45/96

46/96

47/96

48/96

49/96

50/96

51/96

52/96

53/96

54/96

55/96

56/96

57/96

58/96

59/96

60/96

61/96

62/96

63/96

64/96

65/96

66/96

67/96

68/96

69/96

70/96

71/96

72/96

73/96

74/96

75/96

76/96

77/96

78/96

79/96

80/96

81/96

82/96

83/96

84/96

85/96

86/96

87/96

88/96

89/96

90/96

91/96

92/96

93/96

94/96

95/96

96/96 1 / 96

Fair conditions return to Colorado and the Denver metro area Thursday, but with only minor warming. By Friday, a system will be just to the south of Colorado bringing only a slight chance for light snow over the mountains and possible snow showers for Denver.

Saturday will see a brief break from the parade of storms moving across the region resulting in fair conditions but staying on the chilly side.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.