Severe weather in Colorado: Rain, hail, strong winds return Thursday

Hail up to tennis ball size, winds gusts to 70 mph and isolated tornadoes are possible.

DENVER — Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening across the Denver metro area, Front Range and eastern plains.

The threat for storms will likely be highest on the south and east sides of the Denver metro area and virtually all of northeast Colorado.

The National Weather Service said there's an enhanced risk of severe storms for the far eastern side of the Denver metro area, including Denver International Airport, and also Greeley, Fort Morgan and Deer Trail.

The National Weather Service said storms will:

Start in the foothills between noon and 4 p.m.

Hit the I-25 corridor between 2 and 6 p.m.

Move on to the eastern plains between 5 and 10 p.m.

The thunderstorms will bring the threat for large hail, damaging winds up to 70 mph and some isolated tornadoes.

The threat for large hail will probably be highest for the south and east sides of the metro area, but that large hail risk also includes downtown Denver.

Thursday's severe thunderstorms could linger after sunset, with the greatest chance for overnight storms on the eastern plains.

More storms are possible for Friday, but the risk for severe weather threat will be considerably lower; however, the flood risk will increase for Friday with slower-moving storms.

Downslope winds Saturday bringing warmer and drier conditions with little change for Sunday. More isolated storms return for Saturday and this weekend, with a relatively low risk for severe weather each day.

Stay with 9NEWS for the latest on this week's severe weather threat.

⚠️Update: We've upgraded to an Enhanced Risk of Severe storms for portions of I-25 Corridor & adjacent plains!



Have multiple ways to receive warnings and be ready to seek shelter if storms approach.



Destructive hail

Damaging winds

Tornadoes

Locally heavy rain/flooding#COwx pic.twitter.com/vA0gfOelZT — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 29, 2023

