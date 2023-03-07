9Things to do in Colorado this 4th of July weekend

The first weekend of July brings aromas of roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake, fresh-baked goods and Independence Day celebrations.

COLORADO, USA — Happy Independence Day weekend!

Celebrate the United States of America's 247th birthday by soaking in the best summer festivals and events Colorado has to offer. With fireworks, parades, festivals, fairs, rodeo, soccer, racing and baseball, there's so much to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this first weekend of July.

Remember to share your holiday weekend photos with the "Near Me" feature on the 9NEWS app. Have a fun and safe 4th of July weekend!

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

DENVER — A Colorado tradition returns this weekend at Denver's Cherry Creek North Shopping District. The 32nd annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival will be held Saturday through Monday at Denver's Cherry Creek North. Over the Independence Day holiday weekend, more than 255 national and international artists will appear at the festival as well as more than a dozen live music performers. Free and open to the public, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival will also have food and drinks, interactive art experiences and a creation station for children. To learn more, visit CherryCreekArtsFestival.org.

Greeley Stampede

GREELEY — The Greeley Stampede continues through Tuesday at Greeley's Island Grove Regional Park. The 13-day festival has been a Colorado tradition since 1922 focused on celebrating and preserving our state's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, vendor fair, food and more. The Greeley Stampede features a large Independence Day celebration. The annual parade will be held Tuesday morning and fireworks are planned Tuesday night.

> 9NEWS will broadcast the 2023 Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 4, on KTVD Channel 20, 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS app.

Fan Expo Denver

DENVER — Colorado's biggest pop culture festival will be held this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. Fan Expo Denver runs from Friday to Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. The event will bring hundreds of thousands to Denver to meet with stars, vendors, creators and fans of sci-fi, horror, gaming, movies and television.

This weekend's lineup features stars of "Harry Potter," "Star Wars," "The Mandalorian," "Stranger Things," "Walking Dead," "Scream," "The Last of Us," "Machete," "The Office," "Vacation," "Hellboy," "Arrow," "Daredevil," "Jaws," "Blue's Clues" and more.

Independence Day fireworks

COLORADO — Fourth of July weekend is here and many may be contemplating where to watch fireworks blast into the night sky. Luckily, there are plenty of firework shows planned throughout Colorado from which to choose. Check out our handy list and map of places to help celebrate America’s 247th birthday. As always, make sure to read up on the firework laws in your area.

Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies' Independence Day firework displays are always among the best in Colorado. The Rockies and Detroit Tigers play at Coors Field from Friday through Sunday. There will be large post-game firework shows after Friday and Saturday's games. Sunday is Military Appreciation Day at 1:10 p.m. For tickets, check out Rockies.com/Tickets.

Rocky Mountain Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Vibes and Northern Colorado Owlz will play Monday through Wednesday at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs. The Vibes will have fireworks after Monday and Tuesday's games. Grab your tickets at VibesBaseball.com.

Colorado Rapids’ 4thFest

COMMERCE CITY — The Colorado Rapids’ will host its annual 4thFest at Dick's Sporting Goods Park as part of the club's match against the Portland Timbers on Tuesday. The Independence Day holiday game has been an annual tradition for the club since its inception in 1996.

This year's event will feature a family festival and block party prior to the match along with the post-game fireworks display. The festival outside the Commerce City soccer stadium will have live music, a bounce house, soccer darts, a rock-climbing wall, a mobile ropes course, an alpine tubing slide, a mechanical bull, a trackless train, pedal carts and a toddler zone among the activations. The festival is free and open to the public. Tickets to the Rapids' match and in-stadium seating for the fireworks are available at ColoradoRapids.com/Tickets.

Dead & Company

BOULDER — Jam band Dead & Company is back in Colorado this weekend. The group's summer tour is its final tour since forming in 2015. The band — featuring ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Otiel Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti — will play shows at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Dead & Company formed in 2015 and performed on the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) campus every summer from 2016 to 2019. The band had been scheduled to perform in Boulder in 2020 before the pandemic canceled that tour.

People's Tiny House Festival

LOVELAND — The 2023 People's Tiny House Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Ranch Events Complex. There will be over 45 structures on display including tiny houses, van conversions, and school bus conversions as well as food trucks, live music, and panel discussions regarding law and regulations in Colorado.

Meeker Range Call

MEEKER — The 138th annual Range Call will be held this weekend in Meeker. The rodeo, which began in 1885, is the "oldest annual rodeo in Colorado." A CPRA rodeo is scheduled for Friday at the RBC Fairgrounds. This year's headliner is Sara Evans with opening act Josh Gracin on Saturday. For tickets and a complete Range Call schedule, visit MeekerRangeCall.com.

Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 74th annual Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo takes place Sunday through Tuesday. The event features a grand entry, 4-H truck raffle, mutton bustin’, Red Ryder BB gun drawing and sanctioned rodeo events each day. Tickets are available at the gate of the Western Heritage Event Center Rodeo Grounds at Highway 160 and 84 or online.

High Country Stampede Rodeo

FRASER — The High Country Stampede Rodeo begins its 40th rodeo season this Saturday night. This week's rodeo theme is "Celebrate the 4th of July," so be sure to wear red, white and blue. The rodeo also features delicious food options from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 2023 High Country Stampede Rodeo continues Saturday nights through Aug. 12.

4th of July Parade & Rodeo

GRANBY — Granby will have three days of Independence Day festivities. Granby will host a rodeo at Flying Heels Arena featuring the Westernaires on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Fireworks will be launched after Monday's rodeo. Granby’s 78th annual 4th of July Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

4th of July Spectacular

AURORA — The City of Aurora will celebrate the 247th birthday of the United States of America with a celebration at the Aurora Municipal Center. The free 4th of July Spectacular runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday with food trucks and live musical performances by Syndicate, Game Wizards, and Conjunto Colores followed by Aurora's 30-minute firework display launched from nearby Bicentennial Park.

Independence Eve

DENVER — Civic Center Conservancy will hold its annual Independence Eve celebration at Denver's Civic Center Park on Monday beginning at 5 p.m. Event highlights include a concert featuring the Colorado Symphony, a light show on the City and County Building and a fireworks finale. New this year, there will be additional music from The Reminders and The Mañanas. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from local food truck vendors.

Stars & Stripes Celebration

BRIGHTON — Adams County will enjoy the Stars & Stripes Independence Eve Celebration at Riverdale Regional Park on Monday. The party takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverdale Regional Park with live music from Thomas Mac, food vendors, beer and fireworks. Parking at Riverdale Regional Park is free.

Big Belmar Bash

LAKEWOOD — Lakewood is the latest Colorado city to ditch Independence Day fireworks for a drone light show. The City of Lakewood's plans for the Big Belmar Bash include a drone light show at dusk instead of fireworks. The Independence Eve celebration will be held Monday around the Belmar Plaza. Festivities, which also include food and drink vendors, live music and kids’ activities, begin at 5 p.m. with the drone show at dusk or around 9:15 p.m.

Stars and Stripes Forever Concert & Fireworks

LITTLETON — Arapahoe Philharmonic will present its "Stars and Stripes Forever" show at Breckenridge Brewery Littleton at 8 p.m. Sunday. Musicians will perform patriotic symphonic classics and music from movies and TV shows. The concert will take place in the Farmhouse Beer Garden. Purchase tickets online at Arapahoe-Phil.org.

Fort Carson Freedom Fest

FORT CARSON — Freedom Fest hosted by Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division will be held Friday at Iron Horse Park. The event will be open to the public. The event will feature family friendly activities, a concert, and the largest fireworks display in the area. Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will kick off the event with a free concert featuring Exit West followed by country music artist, Tenille Arts.

4th of July Parade

GRAND JUNCTION — Downtown Grand Junction’s annual 4th of July Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday on Main Street. The parade if free to the public.

4th of July Celebration

WELLINGTON — Get ready for a day full of community fun at the annual Town of Wellington Fourth of July celebration. Wellington’s Independence Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Cleveland Avenue. The festival begins at 11 a.m. at Wellington Community Park. Fireworks are planned to launch at 9:30 p.m.

Fire Up the Cliffs

KREMMLING — Town of Kremmling will host its Fire Up the Cliffs block party from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The free party will have live music, beer garden and family activities leading up to Kremmling’s fireworks display.

Festival on the Fourth

PALMER LAKE — Palmer Lake's 3rd annual Festival on the Fourth is set for Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. Activities for the family include a dunk tank, multiple bands, food trucks, a beer garden, bouncy houses, a pie-eating content, a disc golf tournament, vendors and a fireworks show at dusk.

Boulder Market

BOULDER — The 21st annual Boulder Market is an outdoor marketplace located on the Great Lawn of Boulder High School next to the Boulder Farmers Market, and happening the same day as the final Dead & Company concerts. In addition to local artisans and crafts, there will be a vendor village with free live music from acoustic guitar master Derek Demuth. Admission is free on Saturday and Sunday.

Art in the Park

LA VETA — Celebrate summer with La Veta’s beautiful Art in the Park event this weekend. Featuring handmade arts, crafts, jewelry, apparel, paintings, ceramics, glass, wood and more, Art in the Park will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with free admission.

Colorado National Speedway

DACONO — Colorado’s fastest three-eighths-mile NASCAR-sanctioned racetrack, Colorado National Speedway, will host two big nights of racing and fireworks this Independence Day weekend. Sprint Cars, Bandolero and Legends will headline Saturday and Sunday night’s extravaganzas. Gates open at 4 p.m. each night with tickets at the gate or ColoradoSpeedway.com.

KYGO Birthday Bash

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for its birthday concert. Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. 98.5 KYGO is celebrating its 43rd birthday at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday. Tickets are sold at AXS.com.

Blink-182

DENVER — Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are back together as Blink-182. Reunited for the first time in nearly 10 years, the band bring their tour to Ball Arena in Denver on Monday. Ticketmaster.com is the place for tickets. The massive world tour from Blink-182 includes stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through February 2024.

Book of Mormon

DENVER — The national tour of the hit Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon" is back in the Mile High City. The winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, "The Book of Mormon" is returning to play the Buell Theatre through Sunday, July 2. With a book, music and lyrics by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and "Frozen" songwriter and Academy Award winner Robert Lopez, the musical comedy always plays to packed crowds when in Denver. Tour organizers announced a limited number of tickets will be available at $25 each through an online lottery system for the performances at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

Paranormal Cirque

GRAND JUNCTION — Paranormal Cirque is setting up at Mesa Mall from Thursday through Sunday. Paranormal Cirque will be under the Big Top and will expose audiences to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare. Tickets can be purchased starting at $15 depending on availability. Restricted – under 18 requires accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Colorado Music Festival

BOULDER — The Colorado Music Festival is back. The summer concert series offers 20 performances of orchestral and chamber music by the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and guest artists. Concerts begin Thursday and continue through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Chautauqua Auditorium. For a full list of in-person and live-streaming performances and to purchase all tickets, v i sit ColoradoMusicFestival.org.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule (announced so far) is still growing into the autumn.

It wouldn't be summer without a Fourth of July Blues Traveler show at Red Rocks. Blues Traveler has played Red Rocks every July 4 since 1994, with the exception of 1999 and 2020.

Blues Traveler will headline a concert at Red Rocks on Tuesday with Railroad Earth and North Mississippi Allstars.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

LARKSPUR — Take a magical tour through time and legend at the annual Colorado Renaissance Festival. The village streets of the festival are full of artisans selling original art, fresh baked goods, roasted turkey legs, steak on a stake and much more. There will be jousting, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds walking and performing throughout the faire. The Renaissance Festival runs on weekends through the first weekend of August. Tickets are available at ColoradoRenaissance.com.

The North Pole: Santa's Workshop

CASCADE — Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park is open for the season. Home to Santa's village and the jolly old elf himself, The North Pole: Santa’s Workshop, located at 7,500 feet at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs, opened last weekend and will now remain open through Christmas. With vintage rides and sweet treats, the park as been spreading Christmas cheer since 1956.

In the Heights

AURORA — Vintage Theatre presents "In the Heights" through July 30 at Vintage Theatre. From the creator of “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” tells the story of vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music. "In the Heights" opened on Broadway in March 2008. The production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $38 at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.com.

Driving Miss Daisy

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Driving Miss Daisy" through July 9 at Vintage Theatre. When the elderly Miss Daisy has an accident that prevents her from driving her son hires Hoke Colburn, an African-American, to drive her. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $34 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at VintageTheatre.org.

Miss Rhythm: The Legend of Ruth Brown

DENVER — "Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown" is the newest production at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown, known for her hits “Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean,” “Teardrops From My Eyes” and “5-10-15 Hours.” Her powerhouse voice brought such success to Atlantic Records it was deemed "the house that Ruth built." The production will continue through Oct. 15.

City Park Farmers Market

DENVER — The City Park Farmers Market is back at Denver City Park every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year's market features an expanded lineup of more than 100 vendors, chef demos, weekly yoga, live music and a grassy community gathering space. City Park Farmers Market will be open Saturdays through Oct. 28 at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The historic Denver Trolley has run along the South Platte River for more than 30 years. This summer, the trolley will operate Thursdays through Mondays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 5 p.m. The Denver Trolley departs from the home platform at REI/Confluence Park every 30 minutes. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes and include a narration about the surrounding area.

Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope

DENVER — "Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope" is the newest IMAX film to open at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The captivating giant screen film was inspired by the life and philosophy of Dr. Jane Goodall. Through inspiring stories and breathtaking visuals, this film instills a renewed sense of optimism and empowers audiences to become catalysts for positive change in our world. Tickets for the new Infinity Theater are available at DMNS.org.

Movies this weekend

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks last weekend while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character.

Harrison Ford's final adventure in the fedora in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which opens on June 30.

Opening this weekend

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Last weekend's box office

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” $19.3 million. “Elemental,” $18.4 million. "The Flash,” $15.2 million. “No Hard Feelings,” 15.1 million. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $11.6 million. “Asteroid City” $9 million. “The Little Mermaid,” $8.6 million. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $3.5 million. “The Blackening,” $3 million.

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have a patriotic weekend!

