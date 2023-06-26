Where fireworks are and are not legal in Colorado

Any type of fireworks that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado; however, depending on where you live, there may be certain types that are legal, like sparklers.

DENVER — Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a staple of summer and a fun way to celebrate with the family, but it's important to have fun in a safe and legal way.

Any type of fireworks that leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado.

Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and Roman candles.

Depending on where you live, however, there may be certain types of firecrackers that are permitted such as sparklers, snakes, fountains, tanks, smoke bombs, wheels and ground spinners.

Below is a list of fireworks laws, rules, restrictions and guidance for summer 2023 across the Denver metro area and other parts of Colorado.

There is no fire ban in place for unincorporated areas of Arapahoe County, Centennial, Foxfield, and Deer Trail in 2023.

In the City of Arvada, the possession and use of any fireworks including sparklers is illegal.

To report the use of illegal fireworks, please call the Fireworks Hotline at 303-980-7340. The hotline will be staffed from July 2 through July 4. Only call 911 if it is a life-safety emergency.

The sale, possession and use of certain fireworks is legal in Aurora. Fireworks can be purchased and used in Aurora only from June 15 to July 4.

Fireworks that do not leave the ground or explode are allowed. Examples of allowed fireworks are fountains, wheels, sparklers, snakes and ground spinners. Examples of prohibited fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets, lady fingers, mortars and Roman candles.

Non-emergency firework issues can be reported online at AuroraGov.org/ContactUs.

Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal. If fire restrictions are in place or if a Red Flag Day is in effect, no fireworks of any kind are allowed.

In January 2019, the Town of Breckenridge Town Council passed an indefinite ban on public and private fireworks, regardless of the current weather trends.

Fireworks that leave the ground such as cannons, mortars, bottle rockets, Roman candles, missiles and aerial spinners are illegal.

Legal fireworks include sparklers, cone fountains, base fountains, handheld fountains, snappers, poppers, tanks, snakes, smoke bombs and wheels.

Any violation of the City of Brighton municipal ordinance is punishable by a fine up to $2,650 and/or one year in jail.

In the City and County of Broomfield, certain fireworks are permissible. This includes sparklers, trick noisemakers, toy caps and toy smoke devices.

The City and County of Broomfield's non-emergency line is 303-438-6400.

Only fireworks purchased at stands in Castle Rock are legal, and only on July 4, however, that is only when a fire ban is NOT in place. Currently, the city is under a stage 1 fire ban, which means no personal fireworks are allowed.

Fireworks that leave the ground, explode or break off into pieces are not allowed. If you bring in fireworks from outside Colorado, they are mostly likely illegal and subject to seizure, summons or fines.

To report the use of illegal fireworks, call the Castle Rock Police Department at 303-663-6100 or call the Douglas County Dispatch Non-Emergency Line at 303-660-7500.

Centennial residents may use and possess certain "permissible fireworks," limited only to those that do not explode, leave the ground or fly through the air.

Sparklers, cones, snakes and fountains are allowed. The use and possession of all forms of fireworks are prohibited in parks and open spaces.

In the case of a fire ban, fireworks would be included and enforced by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, along with local fire and code officials.

Fireworks are always illegal in the Colorado Springs city limits. All types of fireworks with a fuse and requiring a flame for ignition are unlawful. Only novelty items (snappers and poppers) are allowed.

If you hear or witness the use of fireworks, call 719-444-7000. Only call 911 in the event of an injury or fire.

Personal fireworks that are legal under state law are allowed in Commerce City until 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.

The use of all personal fireworks remains prohibited on all other days of the year, after 11 p.m. on the three days when fireworks are allowed, and for kids under 16 without supervision.

Penalties for fireworks violations start at $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second. Fireworks are still prohibited at all times in public areas such as city parks, trails, and other open spaces.

To report fireworks violations in Commerce City, call the non-emergency dispatch line at 303-288-1535.

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noise makers and snake or glow worms are permissible.

Anything that explodes or leaves the ground — cherry bombs, Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, shells and rockets, M-80s and M-100s and helicopters — are not allowed.

If you have to light or ignite, it's illegal in Denver.

Penalties for violations are up to $999 in fines and/or court costs, up to 1 year in jail. Call 720-913-2000 to report illegal fireworks.

Douglas County has no fire restrictions in place in 2023. Fireworks that don't leave the ground are permissible.

The current burn restriction stage for Elbert County is Stage I. The sale and use of fireworks is in compliance with state and local regulations.

There are no fire restrictions in El Paso County in 2023.

Fireworks that leave the ground, explode or fragment, such as bottle rockets, mortars, Roman candles, firecrackers, cherry bombs and similar more powerful fireworks are illegal in the State of Colorado and the City of Evans.

Legal fireworks include sparklers, trick matches, noisemakers and glow worms.

All fireworks, including sparklers and snakes, are illegal to sell, possess or use in the City of Fort Collins.

To report hearing or seeing fireworks, click here.

Any firework that leaves the ground is illegal.

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noisemakers, and snake or glow worms are permissible when a fire restriction or ban is not in effect.

Permissible fireworks are non-explosive and are not intended to leave the ground— such as fountains, ground spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellants, trick noise makers and tube devices.

On June 7, 2022, Greeley City Council voted to amend the city ordinance related to the sale, possession and use of fireworks in the city. Effective June 15, 2022, this change increases fines up to $1,000. This fine also applies to people who willingly allow others to possess or use illegal fireworks on their property — not just the people setting them off.

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners, illuminating torches and colored fire, dipped sticks and sparklers, toy propellant or toy smoke devices, trick noisemakers, and snake or glow worms are permissible when a fire restriction or ban is not in effect.

If it leaves the ground or explodes, it's illegal in Johnstown. Illegal fireworks include torpedoes, skyrockets, rockets, Roman candles and day-glow bombs.

The use of all fireworks, including items such as sparklers, snakes and smoke bombs, is prohibited within Lafayette city limits. Those in possession or caught using them will be ticketed.

By Lakewood city ordinance, all fireworks are prohibited except professional displays. This includes items like sparklers, Roman candles and smoke bombs. Fines for illegal fireworks can reach $2,650.

To report illegal fireworks in progress in Lakewood call 303-980-7340

If you have additional questions about firework safety, contact West Metro Fire Rescue at 303-989-4307.

All personal fireworks are illegal in Littleton, including sparklers.

If you see or hear fireworks, report it to the Littleton Police non-emergency number at 303-794-1551.

Fireworks that are aerial, explode or fragments – such as bottle rockets, mortars, Roman candles, firecrackers, cherry bombs and similar more powerful fireworks – are illegal in Lone Tree.

Permissible fireworks include fountains, wheels, spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks, sparklers, snakes and glow worms.

All fireworks that leave the ground and explode are illegal in Longmont.

Fines for use of illegal fireworks are up to $500 and 90 days in jail and/or both.

You can report illegal fireworks by calling 303-651-8501. The Longmont fireworks call center will operate on July 3 and July 4. You can also report illegal fireworks online.

The sale or use of any fireworks that leave the ground is illegal in Loveland.

Legal fireworks in Loveland include sparklers, fountains, smoke balls, items with crackle or strobe effects, wheels and spinners and various novelty items.

You can report illegal fireworks by calling 970-962-2110.

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling and use of fireworks are prohibited in Northglenn.

Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal in Northglenn. People caught using them face a minimum fine of $1,000. Home/property owners and individuals in possession of fireworks may also be cited.

To report firework activity in progress please call 303-288-1535. If not in progress, report online here.

Any fireworks that leave the ground or explode do not fall in the allowable "safe and sane" category and are illegal in Parker.

“Safe and sane” fireworks are permitted on private property only within Town limits. All other fireworks are illegal and are prohibited in Parker, including on private property. “Safe and sane” fireworks include fountains, wheels, spinners, illuminating torches, dipped sticks, sparklers, snakes and glow worms.

You can contact the Parker Police Department's non-emergency line at 303-841-9800 or email police@parkeronline.org to report a concern.

Any device that explodes or lifts off the ground is not allowed in Pueblo.

Items like ground spinners, fountains, sparklers and smoke bombs are permitted under the municipal code.

It is unlawful to for any person to use or ignite fireworks within the municipal limits of the Town of Severance. It is also unlawful to manufacture, sell or store for sale any fireworks within the municipal limits.

In Thornton, fireworks cannot be possessed, made, sold, handled or used. This includes any firework that has to be lit.

Novelty items like snap pops or confetti-filled items are permissible.

The Thornton Police Department non-emergency line is 720-977-5150.

Fireworks that explode, emit a loud bang, leave the ground due to an explosive charge or fly through the air self-propelled are illegal for handling, possession, sale, storage, and/or use within the City of Westminster.

From midnight July 3 until noon July 5, the Westminster Municipal Code allows "permissible fireworks" to be used including sparklers, fountains, ground spinners, illuminated torches and dipped sticks.

To report illegal use or possession of fireworks, call the Westminster non-emergency police/fire line at 303-658-4360.

For additional information, call the Westminster Fire Department at 303-658-4500.

All fireworks, including fountains and sparklers, are illegal in Wheat Ridge.

Personal fireworks are prohibited within the Town of Windsor.

Using anything that explodes or leaves the ground is not allowed and can result in a $525 fine.

