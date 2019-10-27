A strong, cold winter storm is moving into Colorado Sunday morning.

INITIAL SNOW ESTIMATES: From early Sunday morning through the middle of the morning Monday, our first snow forecasts show lower amounts in Northern Colorado, with moderate to heavy snow from Denver into the Front Range mountains and foothills.

FULL FORECAST

That’s why we need your help contributing to #9WX.

As a #9WX contributor, your photos or videos could be shared on our newscasts, website, and social media pages.

UPLOAD TO YOUR TAKE ON 9NEWS.COM

You can upload your photos and videos to YourTake or email yourtake@9news.com. If you have our mobile app, you can upload media directly through the YourTake page on your phone or tablet.

SHARE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Our official weather hashtag is #9WX, which you can follow and use on social media to share your weather updates with 9NEWS. Your public #9WX updates, pictures and video posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Vine are aggregated and featured live during newscasts. You can also post directly to our Facebook page, Tweet us or tag us on Instagram.

CONNECT WITH 9NEWS

Take the latest forecasts with you and download the 9NEWS Weather app from iTunes or Google Play.