WATCH LIVE: Denver snowstorm becomes 4th largest on record

The weekend blizzard was Denver's second largest March snowstorm and the city's 4th largest ever on record.

DENVER — The winter storm that brought heavy, wet snow to Denver and the Front Range over the weekend was officially one for the record books.

More than 27 inches fell at Denver International Airport (DIA) by early Monday, making the storm the fourth largest on record in Denver since 1881 and the second-largest snowstorm ever in the city during the month of March.

Before this March blizzard, Denver's fourth-largest snowstorm on record was on Christmas Eve of 1982 when 23.8 inches of snow fell.

The heavy snow and high winds closed all of the runways and airline operations at the airport Sunday into Monday as crews works to clear snow and de-ice runways.

The airport asked drivers to avoid Pena Boulevard on Sunday evening, saying it was impassable and that multiple vehicles were stranded there.

The biggest Colorado snowstorm since 2016 closed multiple schools districts or led them to go remote on Monday.

The blizzard-like conditions also led to extended power outages in metro Denver and along the I-25 corridor. Xcel said it has crews on standby to respond to any downed lines and make repairs as quickly as possible.

Here are the 25 biggest Denver snowstorms on record from 1881-2021, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

45.7 inches – Dec. 1-5, 1913 31.8 inches – March 17-19, 2003 30.4 inches – Nov. 2-4, 1946 27.1 inches – March 13-14, 2021 23.8 inches – Dec. 24, 1982 23 inches – April 23, 1885 22.7 inches – Oct. 20-23, 1906 21.9 inches – Oct. 24-25, 1997 21.5 inches – Nov. 26-28, 1983 20.7 inches – Dec. 20-21, 1906 19.3 inches – Jan. 29-31, 1883 19 inches – April 24-25, 1935 18.7 inches – March 5-6, 1983 18.5 inches - March 20-22, 1944 18.2 inches – April 17-19, 1920 18 inches – April 19-20, 1907 18 inches – March 31-April 1, 1891 17.7 inches – Nov. 19-21, 1979 17.3 inches – April 2, 1957 16.9 inches – March 20-21, 1952 16.8 inches – April 20-22, 1933 16.5 inches – Sept. 26-28, 1936 16 inches – Oct. 3-5, 1969 15.9 inches – Feb. 2-4, 2021 15.8 inches – April 26-27, 1972

