WATCH LIVE: Denver snowstorm becomes 4th largest on record

DENVER — The winter storm that brought heavy, wet snow to Denver and the Front Range over the weekend was officially one for the record books.
More than 27 inches fell at Denver International Airport (DIA) by early Monday, making the storm the fourth largest on record in Denver since 1881 and the second-largest snowstorm ever in the city during the month of March.
Before this March blizzard, Denver's fourth-largest snowstorm on record was on Christmas Eve of 1982 when 23.8 inches of snow fell.
The heavy snow and high winds closed all of the runways and airline operations at the airport Sunday into Monday as crews works to clear snow and de-ice runways.
The airport asked drivers to avoid Pena Boulevard on Sunday evening, saying it was impassable and that multiple vehicles were stranded there.
The biggest Colorado snowstorm since 2016 closed multiple schools districts or led them to go remote on Monday.
The blizzard-like conditions also led to extended power outages in metro Denver and along the I-25 corridor. Xcel said it has crews on standby to respond to any downed lines and make repairs as quickly as possible.
Here are the 25 biggest Denver snowstorms on record from 1881-2021, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
- 45.7 inches – Dec. 1-5, 1913
- 31.8 inches – March 17-19, 2003
- 30.4 inches – Nov. 2-4, 1946
- 27.1 inches – March 13-14, 2021
- 23.8 inches – Dec. 24, 1982
- 23 inches – April 23, 1885
- 22.7 inches – Oct. 20-23, 1906
- 21.9 inches – Oct. 24-25, 1997
- 21.5 inches – Nov. 26-28, 1983
- 20.7 inches – Dec. 20-21, 1906
- 19.3 inches – Jan. 29-31, 1883
- 19 inches – April 24-25, 1935
- 18.7 inches – March 5-6, 1983
- 18.5 inches - March 20-22, 1944
- 18.2 inches – April 17-19, 1920
- 18 inches – April 19-20, 1907
- 18 inches – March 31-April 1, 1891
- 17.7 inches – Nov. 19-21, 1979
- 17.3 inches – April 2, 1957
- 16.9 inches – March 20-21, 1952
- 16.8 inches – April 20-22, 1933
- 16.5 inches – Sept. 26-28, 1936
- 16 inches – Oct. 3-5, 1969
- 15.9 inches – Feb. 2-4, 2021
- 15.8 inches – April 26-27, 1972
