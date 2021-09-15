Snow Blog: First fall storm system coming to Colorado

This blog follows the development of winter storms in the computer forecast models.

DENVER — It's taking a little longer than usual for winter storms to make an appearance in Colorado, but it looks like the first one of the fall season is coming next week.

There was a winter storm a few weeks ago on Aug. 20 that brought the high country its first dusting of snow since the melt, but that was still summer.

Now, we finally have one inbound for fall. Computer models have been very consistent over the past three days in showing a deep trough diving far enough south to bring most of Colorado a good taste of fall.

A few thunderstorms may have brought a quick dusting of graupel and snow to some high elevations on Tuesday, but the more organized and widespread snow potential will arrive possibly by next Monday night.

At this point, the storm looks similar to the Aug. 20 event, likely bringing just a few inches of snow to parts of the mountains, favoring the central and northern areas.

The models show the lower Front Range staying mostly dry, but with cold temperatures dropping into the 40s and blustery winds, it should certainly feel like fall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There have been a few interesting model runs that have showed the air getting a bit colder on the Front Range with more significant snow in the mountains, but that has not been the case with the solutions rendered on Tuesday.

The source region of this air is being shown over the Arctic Ocean to the northwest of Alaska. It should make it to the Pacific Northwest by the weekend. There's plenty of time for this system to end up in a different position by the start of next week.

After that, the models are showing another system diving in that could impact the mountains again on Friday, but it is too early to tell if that might mean another dusting of snow.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.