Here's how much snow Denver could get this weekend

Showers will likely begin as rain Friday afternoon before changing to snow in the evening.

DENVER — Snow showers will return to the Denver metro area and Front Range this weekend.

The snow showers will first develop Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. A few inches of snow could fall in the Denver metro area Friday night into early Saturday.

The showers will likely begin as rain Friday afternoon on Colorado's eastern plains before changing to snow in the evening.

While the snow will be light in most areas, some heavier show showers create more than the usual uncertainty about amounts, said the 9NEWS Weather team and National Weather Service (NWS).

Snow also returns to Colorado's High Country, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of the northern mountains Friday into Saturday. Heavier snow is expected around Rabbit Ears Pass and Cameron Pass in Colorado's western mountains.

There will be more chances for snow showers and colder temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday. Look for snow showers in Denver on Sunday while temperatures remain cold in Colorado.

A warming trend in the Denver area will take place through Wednesday.

