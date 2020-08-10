9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 9-11

Harvest festivals, corn mazes and searching for the brightest fall leaves offer Colorado-style fun for this autumn weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.

Remember if you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a fantastic October weekend!

> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.

COLORADO — October gold and orange in the Colorado high country are like Old Faithful: they never fail and they never disappoint. The final week of September is the traditional peak of fall color in the central mountains and Boreas, Kenosha, Guanella passes and the Peak-to-Peak Highway, all are showing pockets of true greatness. Here's what you need to know for leaf peeping in Colorado this weekend.

COLORADO — 9NEWS anchor Kyle Clark will host the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado's annual gala from his home studio this weekend to help raise money and awareness for the 60,000 Coloradans living with seizure disorders. The event will be free to any member of the community who would like to watch the program, be inspired and make a gift. Gala at Home begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. Register now online.

LOVELAND — Hearts & Horses will host the 20th anniversary of their fundraiser, The Lucky Hearts Gala, on Saturday, Oct. 10. This weekend's gala will feature a special one-time musical performance by country music legends Rascal Flatts. The Rascal Flatts performance can only be experienced during the live program, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Hearts & Horses is a Loveland nonprofit that provides equine therapy for people with special needs, especially kids and veterans. For more information and to register for Saturday's gala, visit HeartsandHorses.org.

LOVELAND — Head to Loveland this weekend and hunt for 33 artistic scarecrows located around the city in the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt. Meticulously-designed scarecrows have been placed all around Loveland from downtown to Centerra and everywhere in between. You can access an interactive map online or pick up a printed map at the Loveland Visitors Center or downtown Loveland to begin their hunt. The hunt is open until Oct. 31. You can also enter to win prizes by sharing your scarecrow photos using #LovelandScarecrow, or submitting to an online form. Happy hunting!

AURORA — "Murderers," the newest production at Aurora's Vintage Theatre, opens Friday. The production features a trio of inter-connected monologues and three unlikely criminals in the Riddle Key Luxury Retirement Community. The play of revenge, jealousy and blackmail runs through Sunday, Nov. 8. Tickets are available online at vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

DENVER — Halloween is not canceled at Denver Zoo. The annual Boo at the Zoo: Storybook Safari is open through Sat., Oct. 31. The zoo’s 80-acre, mostly-outdoor campus comes to life with costumed characters, enchanting animal experiences and festive seasonal food fit for a king or queen. For ticket, visit DenverZoo.org.





LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the corn maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Sat., Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchased online at BotanicGardens.org. Masks are required and Halloween masks and costumes are not permitted.

LASALLE — Fall has arrived at Colorado's Fritzler Farm Park. The park features more than 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze. Find fun with pedal go-carts, a pumpkin patch, sunflowers, a slide mountain and barrel train, pumpkin cannon, corn spinner, beer garden, antique farm equipment, photo ops and more. The farm is open weekends through Halloween. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

COLORADO — The first haunted houses of the autumn season have opened in Colorado. HellScream Haunted House and Haunted Mines Haunted House are located in Colorado Springs. The 13th Floor Haunted House and Frightmare Compound are two popular favorites in Denver. The spooky attractions have made numerous changes to keep customers and staff safe this year, starting with masks requirements, reduced capacity and sanitizing stations.

DENVER — "Dogs! A Science Tail" is the newest traveling exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The exhibition offers a fun, interactive glimpse into the world of our canine friends. Museum patrons can learn about how dogs see, hear, and smell their surroundings and why humans and dogs are best friends. Organizers say the exhibition "will leave you with a better understanding of what lies at the heart of the one of the most successful interspecies partnerships of all time." Reserve your museum ticket at DMNS.org.

DENVER — Otter enthusiasts, rejoice! Downtown Aquarium is holding a weekend of otter fun. Guests can learn about the aquarium's playful otters and participate in themed events including a keeper chat, conservation booth and otter meet and greet. The fun begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

EVERGREEN, ALMA & DOVE CREEK — There are so many great reasons to attend a 9Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, talk to several medical professionals and get your flu shot. Appointments are required. Isn’t it time you make your health a priority? We hope to see you there. Find a fair near you at 9HealthFair.org.

> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

Fall colors around Colorado in 2020 1/45

2/45

3/45

4/45

5/45

6/45

7/45

8/45

9/45

10/45

11/45

12/45

13/45

14/45

15/45

16/45

17/45

18/45

19/45

20/45

21/45

22/45

23/45

24/45

25/45

26/45

27/45

28/45

29/45

30/45

31/45

32/45

33/45

34/45

35/45

36/45

37/45

38/45

39/45

40/45

41/45

42/45

43/45

44/45

45/45 1 / 45