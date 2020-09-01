COLORADO, USA — A Colorado tradition since 1906 returns this weekend!

From the National Western Stock Show and Lafayette Oatmeal Festival to International Sportsmen's Expo and Wintersköl, there's so much to do in Colorado this weekend!

From the National Western Stock Show and Lafayette Oatmeal Festival to International Sportsmen's Expo and Wintersköl, there's so much to do in Colorado this weekend!



DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is back! A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant to the Centennial State, you can't miss this annual event, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 26 at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at I-70 and Brighton Blvd. You haven’t experienced Denver until you’ve experienced the National Western Stock Show.

Lafayette Oatmeal Festival

LAFAYETTE — The 24th annual Lafayette Oatmeal Festival, a popular family event focusing on healthy lifestyle, kicks off Saturday with the traditional oatmeal breakfast at Pioneer Elementary School from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. It boasts the world’s largest toppings bar (150 toppings!). The Lafayette Oatmeal 5K fun run/walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Race registration includes a breakfast ticket. Vitalant will hold a community blood drive between Pioneer Elementary and the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — For 43 years the International Sportsmen's Expo has been the Rocky Mountain region's longest-running sportsmen show. Created for the whole family, the expo at the Colorado Convention Center is for all enthusiasts who enjoy the outdoors from experts to newcomers. The expo features over 540 exhibitors from Colorado and around the world. To buy the latest gear, or learn more about fishing, hunting, camping and RVs, this expo is a "must-see." Tickets are available online at AXS.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

DENVER — This weekend's 30th annual Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show features 2020 models of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, truck campers and tent trailers from the nation's top manufacturers. Those interested in exploring the world of RVs for the first time, as well as the most-serious RV enthusiasts, can check out hundreds of RVs, discover campgrounds and travel destinations and hear from RV and travel experts. The Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show runs Thursday to Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

Getty Images

ASPEN — The 69th annual Wintersköl runs Thursday to Sunday in Aspen. The festival offers live music, art exhibits, children's events, film screenings, ice skating and more. Saturday's WinterFest at Wagner park features a canine fashion show, performances from the U.S. Air Force Academy Drum & Bugle Corps and The El Jebel Shrine Pipe Band and family fun. A Torchlight Descent and Wintersköl fireworks show are set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Little Nell Run on Aspen Mountain.

Thinkstock

BRECKENRIDGE — The three-day Big Beers, Belgians and Barleywines Festival, which opens Thursday, features hundreds of Belgian style, experimental beers and delicious food pairings. Tickets are available for purchase at BigBeersFestival.com.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

GOLDEN — Golden will be showing off its Western heritage with Western-themed events throughout "Western Week" beginning Saturday. Planned festivities include the Cowboy Poetry Gathering, a guided Wild West Walking Tour, live Western music throughout Golden, a Wild West Brewery Crawl and History Tour, discounts at the miner-themed challenge at the Golden Puzzle Room, Old West photos sessions at Oh! Susanna Vintage Photo Parlor and more. Golden’s saloons and craft breweries will also be celebrating Western Week, which runs through Saturday, Jan. 18.

Getty Images

DENVER — Music Director Brett Mitchell leads the Colorado Symphony during this weekend's performances of Grieg's Piano Concerto, Op. 16, with special guest Olga Kern. The program, which also includes Missy Mazzoli's Holy Roller and Camille Saint-Saëns' Symphony No. 3 in C minor, will be performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

RDG Photography

AURORA — British talk-show host David Frost and newly-resigned President Richard Nixon clash in the acclaimed drama Frost/Nixon. The new production has just opened and plays Aurora's Vintage Theatre Friday to Sunday through Sunday, Feb. 9. Tickets and showtimes for Frost/Nixon can be found at VintageTheatre.com.

Performance Now Theatre Company

LAKEWOOD — Performance Now Theatre Company opens its newest production this weekend at the Lakewood Cultural Center. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum takes "comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright, Plautus, with the infectious energy of classic vaudeville." Featuring the songs “Comedy Tonight," "Lovely" and "Everybody Ought to Have a Maid," Forum opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. and plays through Sunday, Jan. 26. For tickets and showtimes, visit PerformanceNow.org.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

DENVER — "Mile High Basketball" comes back to Pepsi Center for two games this January weekend. Jokic, Murray, Millsap, Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche look to nab a victory Friday night against Pittsburgh Penguins at Pepsi Center. The puck drops on the ice at 7 p.m. AltitudeTickets.com is the place for Avs tickets.

Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND — The Colorado Eagles are back in action after the holidays this weekend in Loveland. The Eagles, the AHL-affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, host the rival Tuscon Roadrunners at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Budweiser Events Center. Single game tickets can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com.

University of Denver Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS — Broadmoor World Arena will host two games between the Colorado College Tigers and Miami University RedHawks this weekend. The Tigers take to the ice at 7:37 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs. Visit CCTigers.com for tickets.

University of Denver Athletics

DENVER — The University of Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey team is back on the ice this weekend at Magness Arena. The winners of four-straight games, the Pios host St. Cloud State at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Head to DenverPioneers.com and reserve your seats.











