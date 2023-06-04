9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 14-16

Looking to form your weekend plans? Kite, car, honeybee, toy, button and Sasquatch festivals are just a few of the events on the schedule.

COLORADO, USA — From kite festivals and car shows to expos and polar plunges, there's lots to do, see and explore in Denver and Colorado this April weekend.

The Denver Auto Show is back at the Colorado Convention Center for the first time in four years. Colorado Ballet is wrapping up its season at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Arvada has a festival for kites, Estes Park is honoring Bigfoot, Palisade celebrates the honeybee, and the Conference of World Affairs is holding its 75th event in Boulder.

Check out one of these fun events across Colorado this weekend and don't forget to share your photos with the Near Me feature on the 9NEWS app.

Arvada Kite Festival

ARVADA — Let's go fly a kite! The whole family will enjoy the annual Arvada Kite Festival on Sunday at Stenger Sports Complex at West 58th Avenue and Oak Street. There will be kids' activities, vendor booths, face painting, food trucks, inflatables and exhibits by professional kite flyers. You can bring your own kite or purchase one at the event. You can also bring your chairs and blankets. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bigfoot Days

ESTES PARK — The annual Estes Park Bigfoot Days celebration returns this weekend. The main event begins Friday with the ticketed Bigfoot BBQ dinner. The Bigfoot Days outdoor festival is Saturday in Bond Park. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with appearances and talks from television Bigfoot celebrities and experts, live music, outdoor-themed activities for the family, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours and more. Check out the full schedule at VisitEstesPark.com.

Ballet MasterWorks

DENVER — Colorado Ballet concludes its 2022-23 season with "Ballet MasterWorks." This program features three masterpieces that broadened the boundaries of ballet repertoire in the 20th century: Clark Tippet’s "Bruch Violin Concerto," George Balanchine’s "Prodigal Son," and Jiří Kylián’s "Sinfonietta." Ballet MasterWorks opens Friday at Ellie Caulkins Opera House and runs for seven performances through Sunday, April 23. For tickets and showtimes, visit ColoradoBallet.org.

Denver Auto Show

DENVER — The Denver Auto Show is back at the Colorado Convention Center for the first time since 2019. The show opens Wednesday and continues through Sunday with over 20 exhibits from premier automotive brands, including Chevrolet, Toyota, Hyundai, Lexus, Ford, KIA, Honda, Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Audi, Mini, and Fiat. As in years past, Dream Street is back with luxury vehicles, including Ferrari, Bentley, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. This year, the show will highlight electric vehicles (EVs).

Discounted tickets are offered to seniors on Wednesday and active-duty military and veterans can get half-price tickets Thursday. Tickets can be purchased at DenverAutoShow.com or through AXS.

Toy & Doll Supershow

NORTHGLENN — The Toy & Doll Supershow takes place on Sunday at the Delta Hotel Convention Center in Northglenn, just east of Interstate 25. Established in 1991, the Toy & Doll Supershow features thousands of vintage and collectible toys, dolls and comics for sale. Dozens of vendors will fill more than 200 tables with everything from Barbie to Boba Fett, Transformers to Teddy Bears and more. Muriel Fahrion, designer of Strawberry Shortcake and Care Bears, will be the Guest of Honor at this weekend's show.

Conference on World Affairs

BOULDER — The Conference on World Affairs celebrates 75 years with a lineup of in-person and livestreamed events focused on the global climate crisis from Wednesday through Friday. Key speakers include former Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario, global environmental photographer James Balog, Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, and Benjamin Schachter, Human Rights Officer at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The “Right Here, Right Now Boulder Impact Forum,” on Friday will bring together panelists from the United Nations, U.S. Congress, State of Colorado, City of Boulder and CU Boulder to discuss addressing climate change.

Denver Press Club’s Damon Runyon Award dinner

DENVER — The Denver Press Club’s annual Damon Runyon Award dinner, honoring Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez, is Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denver. Lopez is best known for “The Soloist,” his book about his relationship with a mentally ill musician, Nathaniel Ayers. It spawned a movie with Jamie Foxx playing Ayers and Robert Downey Jr. as Lopez. Tickets are available at DenverPressClub.org.

Anastasia

DENVER — Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic musical "Anastasia" arrives in Denver this weekend for three days only. The show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. "Anastasia" plays at the Buell Theatre in Denver this Friday through Sunday. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Palisade International Honeybee Festival

PALISADE — The annual International Honeybee Festival is back in beautiful Palisade for the 14th year. The festival celebrates Palisade's agricultural roots and brings attention to the threatened honeybee population. Held at the Town Plaza in downtown Palisade, the festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be music, live demonstrations, food vendors and kids’ activities. For more information and a complete schedule, visit PalisadeHoneybeeFest.org.

Baby Animal Days at Centennial Village Museum

GREELEY — Baby. Animals. That's what the whole family will enjoy at the Centennial Village Museum this Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You'll be able to learn about the baby animals that have arrived for the season while meandering the grounds and gardens of the museum. The museum says the goats, lambs, calf and chicks are “irresistibly adorable.” You can learn more at GreeleyMuseums.com.

National Hockey Card Day

AURORA — Mike’s Stadium Sportscards is participating in the 14th annual National Hockey Card Day (NHCD) on Saturday alongside trading card company Upper Deck. Collectors and hockey fans can visit their participating local hobby shop and open free NHL trading card packs to try and collect the full NHCD set, which includes Cale Makar and Patrick Roy.

Closing Celebration for Mosaic of Cultures: Aurora's Mexican Community

AURORA — The "Mosaic of Cultures: Aurora's Mexican Community" exhibit at Aurora History Museum is having a closing celebration on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have Ojo de Dios crafts, dance performances, refreshments, music and Sabores de mi Abuela food truck. The event is free and open to the public.

Colorado State Button Society Show & Sale

DENVER — Button enthusiasts, rejoice. The Colorado State Button Society presents the annual Spring Show & Sale. Thousands of vintage, antique and contemporary buttons with be on view and for sale to the public Saturday and Sunday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton at Denver Central Park. Admission to the Colorado State Button Society Show is free. Learn more at ColoradoButtons.com.

Colorado Mammoth vs. San Diego Seals

DENVER — The Colorado Mammoth are back at the "Loud House" this Friday at 7 p.m. The Mammoth clash with the San Diego Seals at Ball Arena. Tickets are available starting at $30 at Ticketmaster.com.

Spring Night Market

DENVER — Denver's The Source Hotel + Market Hall is hosting a Spring Night Market on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. More than 15 vendors will be selling locally-made goods and delicacies. The market is free and open to all.

Windsor Polar Plunge and 5K Run

WINDSOR — The annual Windsor Polar Plunge and 5K Run/Walk, planned for Saturday, will be held at Boardwalk Park/Windsor Lake Beach. The Windsor After Splash Bash follows the event at Peculiar Ales. The plunge supports Special Olympics Colorado.

Georgetown Loop Railroad

GEORGETOWN — A Colorado staple has opened for the season. The Georgetown Loop Railroad offers spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains. The railroad's website says the train transports riders back to a "time where the railroad ruled, mining was a way of life and outlaws littered the land." You can purchase tickets online at GeorgetownLoopRR.com.

The Color Purple

DENVER — "The Color Purple" is the newest musical from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Beloved by audiences worldwide, few stories have had the cultural significance and lasting power as Alice Walker's story that reaffirms Black is beautiful, that women are powerful, and that love is love. This musical adaptation of "The Color Purple" features soul, gospel, jazz and blues vocals. "The Color Purple" plays the Wolf Theatre though Sunday, May 7. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

tick, tick…BOOM!

AURORA — The autobiographical musical "tick, tick… BOOM!" from Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Rent,” is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, "tick, tick… BOOM!" takes you on the playwright's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster. "tick, tick… BOOM!" plays Vintage Theatre through April 23. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2

AURORA — Vintage Theatre Productions presents the regional premiere of the award-winning play "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" beginning Friday. Set decades after the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men grapple with the tragedy of their past and what it means for their future. This two-part epic explores healing, class divide and what it means to call a place home. "The Inheritance, Parts 1 & 2" plays at Vintage Theatre through May 14. Tickets from $20 to $38 are on sale at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.org.

Bugs

DENVER — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has opened its newest interactive exhibition. “Bugs” takes you into the world of insects as you learn how to think, work and use your superpowers like nature’s true geniuses. Bugs make up 90% of all animal species on Earth, yet few of us know how essential and powerful these creatures really are. Discover how their adaptations are inspiring solutions to some of our most complex problems and imagine what’s possible in the future in “Bugs.”

365 Health Fair

COLORADO — There are many reasons to attend a 365 Health Fair this weekend. You can learn more about you, take advantage of free and low-cost health screenings, and talk to several medical professionals. Register in advance or just show up, doesn’t matter to us! We just hope to see you there. Either way, isn’t it time you make your health a priority? Find a fair near you at 365Health.org.

Movies this weekend

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" powered up with $204 million in its first five days in 4,343 North American theaters, including $146 million last weekend.

Ben Affleck’s “Air,” about the origins of Nike’s Air Jordan and how the corporation signed Michael Jordan, has grossed an estimated $20.2 million since opening.

Opening this weekend

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King: 20th Anniversary

Renfield

The Pope's Exorcist

Last weekend's box office

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” $146.4 million. “John Wick: Chapter 4,” $14.6 million. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” $14.5 million. “Air,” $14.5 million. “Scream VI,” $3.3 million. “His Only Son,” $3.3 million. “Creed III,” $2.8 million. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” $1.6 million. “Paint,” $750,000. “A Thousand and One,” $600,000.

> Would you like to see your favorite Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, drama, musical, ballet, run or event listed in 9Things? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have an monumental weekend!

