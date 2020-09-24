9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: September 25-27

From chiles, frijoles and dutch oven chili to haunted houses and corn mazes, there's lots to do in Colorado this autumn weekend.

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events such as the corn mazes at Fritzler Farm Park and Chatfield Farms.

The annual Chile & Frijoles Fest is back and slimmed down this weekend, but even a pandemic cannot stop the smell of roasted, Colorado-grown green chiles from rising in the Steel City. Haunted houses also return this weekend as the countdown to Halloween begins.

Remember when you head out, always wear a mask and maintain social distancing from other groups. Be safe and have a fantastic September weekend!

> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.

PUEBLO — The 26th annual Chile & Frijoles Throwback Festival will be slimmed down this weekend, but the smell of roasting green chiles will still rise in the Steel City. Pueblo's annual harvest celebration pays homage to two of the town's best-loved crops: green chilies (in particular, the Pueblo Chile) and pinto beans or "frijoles."

Chile roasting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27. Patrons will be able to purchase their produce in a safe and socially distanced outdoor environment and safety protocols will be in place.

FRUITA — The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce will host Fruita's Brew Festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at Civic Center Park. Five local breweries, Suds Bros. Brewery, Copper Club Brewery, Monumental Beer Works, Palisade Brewing Company and Ramblebine Brewery, will be dispensing suds at the event. Reservations are required as the festival adheres to public health guidelines.

COLORADO — The first haunted houses of the autumn season open this weekend in Colorado. HellScream Haunted House opens Friday, Sept. 25 and Haunted Mines Haunted House opens Saturday, Sept. 26 in Colorado Springs. The 13th Floor Haunted House and Frightmare Compound have also opened for the season in Denver.

The spooky attractions have made numerous changes to keep customers and staff this year, starting with masks requirements, reduced capacity and sanitizing stations.

COLORADO — Your Instagram feed is about to be awash with the glory of Colorado's aspens against a backdrop of blue skies, colorful mountains and literal traffic jams full of leaf peepers on US 285. Fall arrives next week and the aspens in Colorado's mountains are beginning to turn. A statewide drought will cause many trees to lose their leaves four to eight days early and that means in Colorado's High Country, the color will peak anywhere from mid-September to early October. Here's what you need to know for your leaf peeping season.

LASALLE — Fall has arrived at Colorado's Fritzler Farm Park. The park features more than 15 attractions, in addition to its famous corn maze. There will be pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, sunflowers, slide mountain, barrel train, pumpkin cannon, corn spinner, beer garden, antique farm equipment, photo ops and more. Fritzler Farm Park will be open weekends through Halloween. Tickets can be purchased at FritzlerFarmPark.com.

LITTLETON — If you're looking for a festive fall tradition, consider the Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms. The seven-acre corn maze is perfect for adults, while the little ones can explore the corn mini-maze. The Corn Maze at Chatfield Farms will be open at various times through Saturday, Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchased online at BotanicGardens.org. Masks are required and Halloween masks and costumes are not permitted.

ORCHARD — Jackson Lake State Park will host its 10th annual Dutch Oven and Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the north end of the Lakeside Campground. Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. There is no charge for the cook-off, but to enter the park for the day or to camp, normal entry fees do apply.

COLORADO — The 7th annual Denver American Indian Festival will be held virtually on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27. Streaming events will be happening each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dancers, singers and speakers that celebrate art, culture, traditions and more. You can RSVP to events that interest you at FirstNationsFoundation.org.

COLORADO — Aurora Singers opens its 2020-21 season this weekend with "Decades of Fun." Full ensemble performances will include melodies of 60s songs and all-time favorites like "Shake, Rattle and Roll" and "Come Fly With Me," as well as solo and small group performances. The musical romp through decades of legendary music with be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at AuroraSingers.org.

DENVER — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will transition its annual Out of the Darkness Walk to a drive-up experience this weekend. The Drive to Fight Suicide Denver Metro Experience will take place Sunday, Sept. 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coors Field parking lot.

The drive-through, open-house style event take place in the comfort of your vehicle. Organizers compare it to a lazy river with very short stops along the way to bring donations, pick up a t-shirt, get memory beads, ‘visit’ the resource, memory and HOPE notes areas and get a free ‘Bumper Badge.' Registration can be completed here.

COLORADO — For the first time, St. Jude supporters will come together nationwide on the same day for a St. Jude Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 26. Held during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, proceeds will help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital treats and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Registration and donation information can be found online here.





VAIL & MONTROSE — While the world looks a little different in 2020, the Alzheimer's Association's commitment to ending Alzheimer’s remains the same. This weekend's walks in Vail and Montrose won't be large, in-person gatherings, but the Alzheimer's Association invites you to walk in small teams of family and friends in your community. The walk and fundraiser hopes for the goal of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Registration, donation and walk information for the events in Vail and Montrose on Saturday, Sept. 26 can be found at Act.Alz.org.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Halfway to St. Patty’s Day 5K will take place in downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 26. The 5K, which is normally held in March as part of several festivities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, was postponed due to COVID-19 and will instead be celebrated as the halfway mark to the 2021 holiday. For more information on the event, visit CSGrandPrix.com.

DENVER & COLORADO SPRINGS — Actor-comedian Pauly Shore visits Colorado this weekend for four shows in Denver and Colorado Springs. Shore will perform at UCHealth Park, the outdoor stadium home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes, on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26. He'll then head to Denver for sold-out performances at Comedy Works.

COLORADO — Budding country music star Kane Brown will headline the next addition of "Encore Drive-In Nights" at theaters nationwide, including five locations in Colorado, on Saturday, Sept. 26. The brand-new, never-before-seen, one-night-only concert will be shown at drive-in theaters in Lone Tree, Fort Collins, Delta, Montrose and Monte Vista. Tickets for the events are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

LOVELAND — One of the largest fine art show and sales to exclusively feature Colorado artists kicks off this weekend in Loveland. The 29th annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale will be viewable in person and, for the first time ever, the artwork will be for sale online. For many artists, this is the first in-person art show this year.

The month-long show will be held at the Loveland Museum, opening at noon on Saturday, Sept. 26. Art purchases, artist previews, and images of artwork for sale will all be available on GovernorsArtShow.org and on the Governor’s Art Show Facebook page and Instagram profile.

AURORA — Aurora's Southlands shopping center opens its newest amenities and community spaces this weekend at The Peak of Southlands. Festivities planned on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26 include a laser light show, mini chalk art festival, sidewalk sale, craft maker, live entertainment and more.

DENVER — The Denver Parade of Homes, the longstanding home showcase summer tradition hosted by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA), is back with "Your Personalized Parade." This year, tour the largest showcase of the latest in architecture and home design along the Front Range when, where and how you want. You can now enjoy free virtual home tours online or schedule an appointment for in-person tours at ParadeofHomesDenver.com.

Online and in-person, you will discover unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes and outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. The Denver Parade of Homes is free and open to the public through Sunday, Sept. 27.

DENVER — The Denver Botanic Gardens' annual Fall Plant & Bulb Sale goes online this weekend with hundreds of varieties of bulbs, "Grown at the Gardens" plants and new offerings. The sale runs Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27 and quantities are limited and expected to sell out. Purchases can be made online this weekend and then picked up Oct. 1 through Oct. 3.

> Have an event you'd like to see in 9Things? Send it our way.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings