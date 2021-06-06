Empower Field sold out for National League CONCACAF Finals

Fans gathered Sunday at Mile High for one of the city's largest sporting events since the pandemic.

DENVER — Tickets were sold out for the National League Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Finals on Sunday, according to a news release.

The National League Finals (NLF) games were at Empower Field at Mile High, and CONCACAF said they partnered with UCHealth to administer COVID-19 vaccines at the stadium.

Sunday's first game started at 4:30 p.m. with Honduras vs. Costa Rica, and then it was the United States vs. Mexico in the finals.

Attendees were encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and long waits. Those without tickets were encouraged to not approach the stadium to avoid unnecessary delays, as tickets will not be on sale.

The sporting event was one of the largest since the pandemic, with even last week's semi-finals selling out.

Fans on Thursday came from all over, wearing all sorts of colors, and headed to the stadium with friends and family, getting ready to cheer on either the USA, Honduras, Costa Rica or Mexico.

The thousands of fans who filled Empower Field brought both an atmosphere that was both electric and what some might call more "normal." Pop-up vendors lined some streets, selling soccer team merchandise, and fans formed a choir with their blaring horns.

The chance to see the Nations League trophy was on the west side of the stadium, but you had to make it past the DJ blasting upbeat music for the crowd first.

