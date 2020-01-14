DENVER — From fine dining to turkey legs, there's a full range of food at the National Western Stock Show.

The National Western Bar & Grill is known for its beef.

“We're really, really proud of what we do here,” said Executive Chef Jake Crabtree. “It's 100% Angus beef, we do the wet age, slow smoke for about 12 hours.”

There’s a lot of beef at the Stock Show, in fact, over the 16 days they’ll serve 16 metric tons which translates to about 27,000 burgers.

If you’re looking to try something new, head up to the second level of Stadium Hall to find Urban Cowboy. Their new Hardwood Smoked Brisket & Green Chili Queso nachos were my favorite of the day.

Having a beer at the Stock Show? You’re not alone! They sell more than 2.3 million ounces of beer!

Then, of course, there are food vendors throughout the grounds serving the classic turkey legs, brats, corn on the cob and a lot of other favorites.

