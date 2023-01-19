National Western Junior Livestock Auction airs Friday on 9NEWS

Cows, pigs and goats will fly off the auction block at the National Western's Junior Livestock Auction Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Auction of Junior Livestock Champions at the National Western Stock Show will return Friday, Jan. 20, with a live broadcast on 9NEWS.

The auction is the final marketplace for ribbon-winning steers, lambs, hogs and goats that were raised by junior exhibitors, 4-H and FFA youngsters ranging in age from 9 to 18.

Of the thousands of junior market animals that compete at the National Western Stock Show each year, only 96 qualify for the Auction of Junior Livestock Champions.

Televised live on 9NEWS, the goal of the auction of Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion animals is encourage today’s youth to seek a future in agriculture and to further their education.

A majority of the winning bid price goes directly to the junior exhibitor and 10% of each bid price is donated to support the National Western Scholarship Trust. Winning bids have reached as high as $160,000, the record set in 2022 for the Grand Champion Steer, shown by Rhylee Rodgers.

The 2023 Junior Livestock Auction will air live on 9NEWS on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

9NEWS will also livestream the event on 9NEWS' streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The National Western Stock Show is a nationally recognized Western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world’s richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country’s largest horse shows and Colorado’s largest agricultural trade show.

A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage.

The 117th annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo runs until Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum at Interstate 70 and Brighton Boulevard.

Tickets to the National Western Stock Show and a full schedule of events can be found at NationalWestern.com.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

National Western Stock Show and Rodeo 1/28

2/28

3/28

4/28

5/28

6/28

7/28

8/28

9/28

10/28

11/28

12/28

13/28

14/28

15/28

16/28

17/28

18/28

19/28

20/28

21/28

22/28

23/28

24/28

25/28

26/28

27/28

28/28 1 / 28

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.