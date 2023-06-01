Where to watch the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza this Sunday

The event features Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Get ready for one of the biggest events at the National Western Stock Show.

The Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza is back as a popular event. Like years past, the event will feature Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping, Mariachi music, side saddle riders, and Portuguese-style bullfights.

Jerry Diaz, a fourth-generation champion charro, choreographed the whole show.

If you're heading down to the Denver Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 8 the event starts at 2 p.m. 9NEWS will show the event on KTVD Channel 20 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

9NEWS will also stream the event in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV at 6:30 p.m.

9NEWS is a corporate partner of the National Western Stock Show.

>Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.