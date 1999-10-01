Alabama announces Denver arena concert

DENVER — One of the best-selling groups of all time has announced a return visit to Colorado.
Alabama is scheduled to perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
The Country Music Hall of Fame country rock group will be joined by special guest Jamey Johnson at the Colorado arena concert.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at BallArena.com.
A fan club presale runs through Thursday, July 21 at 10 p.m.
Alabama has sold 80 million albums, notched 43 No. 1 singles and has won dozens of CMA and ACM Awards.
RELATED: Who's playing Ball Arena in 2022?
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.