Alabama announces Denver arena concert

The multi-platinum selling country rock group has announced a tour date in Colorado.

DENVER — One of the best-selling groups of all time has announced a return visit to Colorado.

Alabama is scheduled to perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

The Country Music Hall of Fame country rock group will be joined by special guest Jamey Johnson at the Colorado arena concert.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at BallArena.com.

A fan club presale runs through Thursday, July 21 at 10 p.m.

Alabama has sold 80 million albums, notched 43 No. 1 singles and has won dozens of CMA and ACM Awards.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.





