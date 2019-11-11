MORRISON, Colorado — After years of disbandment, rock band The Black Crowes have announced a performance at Red Rocks next year.

The band, which includes founding members Chris and Rich Robinson, will bring their world tour to the iconic venue on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

"The ever-volatile Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again," concert promoter Live Nation said in the announcement. "Thankfully for fans, times seems to have healed these wounds."

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Black Crowes' landmark album Shake Your Money Maker. The band will play the album in its entirety, plus all the other hits from their illustrious catalog, according to Live Nation.

The tour kicks off June 17 in Austin, Texas and wraps up Sept. 19 in Inglewood, Calif. Tickets for the Colorado concert are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

