DENVER — The most successful all-female group in Irish history has announced a return to Colorado in 2020.

Celtic Woman will be joined by original member Chloë Agnew for a concert at Denver's Levitt Pavilion on Sunday, May 24.

Celtic Woman's "Celebration — The 15th Anniversary Tour" will visit more than 80 North American cities including Denver.

Tickets for the Levitt Pavilion concert are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

“When Celtic Woman’s journey first started, I was only 15 years old," said Agnew. "This year marks 15 years of Celtic Woman and it feels like the right time to come home to where it all began. I am thrilled to say that I will be returning to the show as their special guest on the upcoming 15th Anniversary Celebration Tour this Spring."

Celtic Woman has over one billion online streams, 12 consecutive Billboard number ones, and 10 million albums sold.

"I have loved watching the girls carry on the legacy of Celtic Woman in recent years and I’m so looking forward to bringing back a little piece of the original show into the new one," said Agnew. "It’s going to be an exciting few months ahead getting to return to lots of my favorite cities and venues throughout North America and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road again!"

