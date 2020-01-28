MORRISON, Colo. — Electro-funk duo Chromeo is returning to Colorado this summer to headline the annual "Funk on the Rocks" concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Chromeo will be joined by Madeon and a full live band for the Friday, May 29 concert. Yung Bae and Benny Strings will round out the lineup.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.

Both general admission and reserved tickets will be offered for the all ages show. They cost $45 to $90, plus service fees.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

