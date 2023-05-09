40 performers join Global Dance Festival in Denver

DENVER — Global Dance Festival will be back in the Mile High City this summer.
The 2023 Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.
Zedd, Lost Kings, Miss Dre, Green Velvet, James Egbert, Austeria, Bear Grillz, Bruer, Capozzi, and Ecotek are among the dozens in the lineup this year.
Now in its 20th year, the two-day festival features more than 40 artists on multiple stages outside the stadium, plus immersive art installations, a food truck marketplace and VIP village.
Ticket prices range from $89 to $249 plus applicable service charges. All ages are welcome at the festival, but VIP is 18+. Global Dance Festival tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Global Dance Festival Lineup
(in alphabetical order)
- Alan Walker
- Anabel Englund
- Austeria
- BAYNK (DJ Set)
- Bear Grillz
- Benda B2B Stoned Level
- Borgore B2B Dion Timmer
- Bruer, Buku B2B Zeke Beats
- Capozzi
- CID
- Deorro
- Ecotek
- EDX
- Faybl
- Green Velvet
- Hairitage
- Haliene
- J. Worra
- James Egbert
- Joshwa
- Kareem Martin B2B Vedic
- KX5
- Level Up
- Lost Kings
- Loud Luxury
- Marauda
- Miss Dre
- Moon Boots B2B Option4
- NoahJ, Nurko
- OG Nixin
- Seth Troxler
- Sickick
- SoDown
- Surf Mesa
- Troyboi
- Two Commas
- Villa
- Walker & Royce
- Zedd
