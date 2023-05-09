40 performers join Global Dance Festival in Denver

Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High this summer.

DENVER — Global Dance Festival will be back in the Mile High City this summer.

The 2023 Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22.

Zedd, Lost Kings, Miss Dre, Green Velvet, James Egbert, Austeria, Bear Grillz, Bruer, Capozzi, and Ecotek are among the dozens in the lineup this year.

Now in its 20th year, the two-day festival features more than 40 artists on multiple stages outside the stadium, plus immersive art installations, a food truck marketplace and VIP village.

Ticket prices range from $89 to $249 plus applicable service charges. All ages are welcome at the festival, but VIP is 18+. Global Dance Festival tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Global Dance Festival Lineup

(in alphabetical order)

Alan Walker

Anabel Englund

Austeria

BAYNK (DJ Set)

Bear Grillz

Benda B2B Stoned Level

Borgore B2B Dion Timmer

Bruer, Buku B2B Zeke Beats

Capozzi

CID

Deorro

Ecotek

EDX

Faybl

Green Velvet

Hairitage

Haliene

J. Worra

James Egbert

Joshwa

Kareem Martin B2B Vedic

KX5

Level Up

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Marauda

Miss Dre

Moon Boots B2B Option4

NoahJ, Nurko

OG Nixin

Seth Troxler

Sickick

SoDown

Surf Mesa

Troyboi

Two Commas

Villa

Walker & Royce

Zedd

