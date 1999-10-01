Guns N’ Roses announces Colorado concert

Guns N’ Roses has booked 4 new North American tour dates, including a show in Colorado. A ticket presale begins Monday.

DENVER — Guns N’ Roses announced four new upcoming dates across Canada and the United States on Friday.

The new tour dates are in Denver, Edmonton, Salt Lake City, and Nampa, Idaho.

Guns N’ Roses will bring its North American tour to Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Oct. 27. Supporting acts will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available starting with a "Nightrain" presale beginning on Monday, Sept. 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at gunsnroses.com.

In addition to their tour, Guns N’ Roses recently debuted the new single “Perhaps.”

UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sun Sep 17 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival

Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 1 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Fri Oct 6 – Indio, CA – Power Trip Festival

Sun Oct 8 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Thu Oct 19 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place*

Sun Oct 22 - Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena*

Tue Oct 24 - Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*

Fri Oct 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Sun Nov 05 - Mexico City, MX - Hell & Heaven Festival

* new tour date

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

