'Infinite Light': Jai Wolf, San Holo team for Red Rocks concert

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Two top electronic music producers are set to team for a concert at Colorado's most-famous venue this summer.

Jai Wolf and San Holo will hold their "Infinite Light" performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, June 8.

The producers will be joined by Manila Killa and Tsu Nami at the show.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets for the all-ages concert range from $50 to $75.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

PRE-SALE 1/26 10 AM (MT)

password: mindlight



GENERAL SALE 1/28 10 AM (MT)



✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ — Manila Killa (@manilakilla) January 25, 2022

infinite light ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ — San Holo 💌 (78%) (@sanholobeats) January 26, 2022

JAI WOLF & SAN HOLO PRESENT



INFINITE LIGHT

LIVE AT RED ROCKS



JUNE 8, 2022



with special guests@manilakilla @TSUNAMIMUSICx



presale: Wed 1/26 - 10 am MT

password: mindlight



general sale: Fri 1/28 - 10 am MT pic.twitter.com/lW7WrgWoUz — Jai Wolf (@jaiwolfx) January 25, 2022

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 📣



HOLY SHIT im playing RED ROCKS with @jaiwolfx @sanholobeats and @manilakilla on june 8th 😭😭😭😭😭😭



this has been a giant goal for me since the beginning and im forever grateful for my lovely friends for bringing me out to support them 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/gc0w4FjeFf — TSU NAMI ☆˚･ﾟ✧*･ﾟ (@TSUNAMIMUSICx) January 25, 2022

RED ROCKS W/ @JAIWOLFX !



INFINITE LIGHT

JUNE 8, 2022



with special guests@manilakilla @tsunamimusicx



presale: Wed 1/26 - 10 am MT

password: mindlight



general sale: Friday 1/28 - 10 am MThttps://t.co/7UI2vAiDBL



RT RT RT! pic.twitter.com/zaIORDCnyo — San Holo 💌 (78%) (@sanholobeats) January 25, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.