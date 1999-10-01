John Mayer announces Ball Arena concert

John Mayer's new tour will celebrate his first solo album since 2017.

DENVER — John Mayer has announced his North American tour will stop in Colorado next year.

The tour, in support of his new album "Sob Rock," will make a visit to Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, March 22, 2022.

The 2022 tour is set to launch on Feb. 17 in Albany and wrap on April 28 at the United Center in Chicago.

Tickets for Mayer's tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and ticket presales begin Thursday, July 22.

"Sob Rock," Mayer's first solo album since 2017, was released Friday, July 16.

Posting this with tons of gratitude & excitement - due to incredible demand, more shows have been added to the Sob Rock 2022 Tour. Sign-ups are open now at https://t.co/gtFjPxVPNA for the fan presale beginning at 10am local tomorrow. Previously sent presale codes are still valid pic.twitter.com/sNuYzyf8rq — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 21, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

