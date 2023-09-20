Coors Field to hold its first concert in 2 years

Having just notched his 10th country radio No. 1, Kane Brown will play a stadium concert in Colorado in 2024.

DENVER — The music will return to Colorado's largest baseball stadium in 2024.

Country music star Kane Brown announced Wednesday that his new "In the Air" tour will kick off in March and visit 29 cities through September 2024.

Brown's tour consists of mainly arenas, but will end with five stadium shows including a stop at Coors Field in Denver on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Brown will be joined by Bailey Zimmerman, LOCASH and RaeLynn at the Colorado concert.

Other guests on Brown's tour include Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, and Parmalee.

Fans can register at kanebrownmusic.com for a ticket presale that begins Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. ET time. Tickets for the "In the Air" tour will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

Brown will release his new single, “I Can Feel It” on Friday. The song will sample Phil Collins’ drum solo and single from “In the Air Tonight.” Collins, along with Brown, Gabe Foust, and Jaxson Free, is also credited as an “I Can Feel It” songwriter.

The last concert at Coors Field was Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in July 2022.

Kane Brown In The Air Tour

March 2024

28 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena*°

29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*°

30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*°

April 2024

4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*°

5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*°

6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*°

11 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*°

12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena*°

18 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena*°

19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center*°

20 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center*°

26 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena*°

27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*°

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*°

May 2024

9 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena*°

10 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*°

11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*°

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center*°

18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena°

19 – Tempe, AZ – Boots In The Park*°

30 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*°

31 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*°

June 2024

1 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*°

7 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena°

8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena°

20 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

July 2024

20 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park +$#

August 2024

16 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park ^$#

24 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium *$#

September 2024

6 – Denver, CO -Coors Field =$#

14 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field ∞$#





* Tyler Hubbard

+ Jon Pardi

^ Chris Young

= Bailey Zimmerman

∞ Cole Swindell

° Parmalee

$ LOCASH

# RaeLynn

