Modest Mouse, Future Islands book Red Rocks show

Concerts after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

MORRISON, Colo. — Modest Mouse has announced their return to live touring with a concert at Colorado's Red Rocks this year.

Modest Mouse will be joined by Future Islands at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $65 to $90.

Modest Mouse's new cross-country tour kicks off at the end of July and will include festival stops at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Austin City Limits in Austin.

The band has also unveiled "Leave a Light On," the second single off their seventh full-length album, "The Golden Casket," out June 25.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Heading out on a U.S tour later this year. Special guests @futureislands on select shows



Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 10am local



RSVP now at https://t.co/AjxzPzRRld pic.twitter.com/JEIAHcF2eS — Modest Mouse (@modestmouseband) May 24, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.