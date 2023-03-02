Muse announces concert at Colorado arena

The multi-platinum and Grammy-winning rock band is coming to Denver with special guest Evanescence in 2023.

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse has announced their 2023 North American Will of the People tour will make a stop in Colorado.

Coming off the success of their ninth studio album "Will of the People," the rock trio will play April 4, 2023, at Ball Arena with special guest Evanescence.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can register here. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at Muse's website.

Since forming in 1994, the band has released nine studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide. Their latest album "Will of the People" debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories including the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Finland, Italy and Switzerland.

Their previous album, "Simulation Theory," debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories and followed their 2015 album, "Drones," which went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band’s second.

Muse announced the following tour dates for its Will of the People 2023 North American Tour:

Feb. 25, 2023, Chicago

Feb. 26, 2023, Minneapolis

Feb. 28, 2023, Austin, Texas

March 2, 2023, Houston

March 3, 2023, Fort Worth, Texas

March 7, 2023, Columbus, Ohio

March 9, 2023, Toronto, Ontario

March 11, 2023, Quebec City, Quebec

March 14, 2023, Montreal, Quebec

March 17, 2023, New York City

March 19, 2023, Philadelphia

April 2, 2023, Glendale, Ariz.

April 4, 2023, Denver

April 6, 2023, Los Angeles

April 8, 2023, Las Vegas

April 10, 2023, San Diego

April 12, 2023, Anaheim, Calif.

April 16, 2023, Portland, Ore.

April 18, 2023, Seattle

April 20, 2023, Salt Lake City

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.