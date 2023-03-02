Muse announces concert at Colorado arena

DENVER — Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse has announced their 2023 North American Will of the People tour will make a stop in Colorado.
Coming off the success of their ninth studio album "Will of the People," the rock trio will play April 4, 2023, at Ball Arena with special guest Evanescence.
Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can register here. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at Muse's website.
Since forming in 1994, the band has released nine studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide. Their latest album "Will of the People" debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories including the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Finland, Italy and Switzerland.
Their previous album, "Simulation Theory," debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories and followed their 2015 album, "Drones," which went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band’s second.
Muse announced the following tour dates for its Will of the People 2023 North American Tour:
- Feb. 25, 2023, Chicago
- Feb. 26, 2023, Minneapolis
- Feb. 28, 2023, Austin, Texas
- March 2, 2023, Houston
- March 3, 2023, Fort Worth, Texas
- March 7, 2023, Columbus, Ohio
- March 9, 2023, Toronto, Ontario
- March 11, 2023, Quebec City, Quebec
- March 14, 2023, Montreal, Quebec
- March 17, 2023, New York City
- March 19, 2023, Philadelphia
- April 2, 2023, Glendale, Ariz.
- April 4, 2023, Denver
- April 6, 2023, Los Angeles
- April 8, 2023, Las Vegas
- April 10, 2023, San Diego
- April 12, 2023, Anaheim, Calif.
- April 16, 2023, Portland, Ore.
- April 18, 2023, Seattle
- April 20, 2023, Salt Lake City
