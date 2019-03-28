MORRISON, Colo. — Colorado's own OneRepublic and Colorado Symphony have announced a concert at Red Rocks this August.

The rock band and symphony will team up for a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, August 26.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Led by frontman Ryan Tedder, OneRepublic is known for several hit songs including "Apologize," "All the Right Moves," "Secrets," "Marchin On," "Good Life," and "Counting Stars."

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS