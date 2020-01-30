MORRISON, Colo. — After a sold-out show at the Fillmore Auditorium last year, Quinn XCII will headline Red Rocks for the first time this summer.

Quinn XCII is set to take the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, May 21 for "Mutual Friends on the Rocks."

Also joining the Colorado concert are Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker and ayokay.

While the four artists have frequently collaborated on singles and projects, this is the first time they will share the same stage on the same night, according to concert promoter Live Nation.

Tickets for the Red Rocks performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Known for blurring the lines between pop, hip-hop, electronic and soul, Quinn XCII has amassed more than 1.2 billion streams worldwide over the past five years.

Quinn XCII performs before Michigan State's NCAA college basketball scrimmage, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich.

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

