'Yellowstone' star announces Red Rocks concert

Ryan Bingham won an Oscar and a Grammy Award for “The Weary Kind,” the song he wrote for the film “Crazy Heart.”

MORRISON, Colo. — The No. 1 show in the United States may be on an extended hiatus, but that won't stop one of the show's stars from touring the country.

Ryan Bingham, musician and star of the Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," has announced one of the first concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2024.

Bingham will be joined by The Texas Gentlemen, Jamestown Revival, and Drayton Farley at Red Rocks for a concert on Tuesday, June 25.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at AXS.com at 10 a.m. and by phone at 888-929-7849 starting at $50.50.

Bingham grew up in New Mexico near the Texas Pandhandle, spending time in the West Texas oil fields and as a rodeo cowboy. He won an Oscar and a Grammy Award for “The Weary Kind,” the theme song he wrote for the film “Crazy Heart.”

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

