DENVER — Snoop Dogg has announced his return to the Centennial State.

The West Coast rap legend will perform a concert at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 13.

The "I Wanna Thank Me Tour," presented by Live Nation, will include 12 dates across North America, beginning Monday, Dec. 2 in San Francisco.

Tickets to see the Doggfather in Colorado go on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Snoop Dogg has the distinction for having the most Grammy nominations of any music artist— 17 to date — without having won one.

The artist's 17th studio album, "I Wanna Thank Me," is available for streaming and download now.

The Fillmore Auditorium, located at Colfax and Clarkson in downtown Denver, is entering its 20th concert season.

