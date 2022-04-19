KS 107.5 Summer Jam announces 2022 lineup

KS 107.5 Summer Jam is back for the first time since 2019 and will return to Fiddler's Green.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The lineup for KS 107.5's annual Summer Jam has officially been unveiled.

Russ and YG will headline this summer's festival at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The all-ages concert will also include performances from Vince Staples, Cordae, Jnr Choi, Buddy, Kendra Jae, and Trev Rich x TheyCallHimAP plus DJ Nunez, DJ Tanastadi, DJ Five8 and DJ Squizzy Taylor.

Summer Jam tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $99.50 plus applicable service charges.

A KS 107.5 presale begins Wednesday, April 20 at 8 a.m. with the passcode KS1075.

After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, Summer Jam was canceled again in 2021 following crude and homophobic remarks made by headliner DaBaby at a different music festival. DaBaby had been scheduled to headline Summer Jam at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in September 2021.

Summer Jam was last held at Ball Arena in 2019 for its 22nd edition with Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas, Ty Dolla $ign and Yella Beezy.

Proud to announce I will be Live wit my brother @trevrichhd alongside @russ @yg @itskendrajae & more for this years Summer Jam! This one is VERY VERY special to me cause it’s on Candice’s Birthday. If you rock wit me, I NEED TO SEE YOU IN ATTENDANCE. Let’s go! It’s time! pic.twitter.com/AkGhbliUFl — AP (@theyCALLhimAP) April 19, 2022

S U M M E R J A M pic.twitter.com/gCEFKBRdoU — SLIDE (@TrevRichHD) April 19, 2022

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

