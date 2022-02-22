The War on Drugs announces Red Rocks concert

DENVER — Pennsylvania-based rock band The War on Drugs is expanding its world tour to include a performance in Colorado later this year.
The War on Drugs will headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, announced AEG Presents on Tuesday.
Tickets for the all-ages, outdoor concert are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets cost $45 to $79 plus applicable service charges.
The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
The War On Drugs Tour Dates
New dates in bold.
- Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
- Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
- Sun. Feb. 27 - Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival 2022
- Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
- Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
- Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
- Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
- Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
- Tue. March 29 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
- Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
- Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
- Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
- Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
- Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
- Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith
- Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
- Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
- Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena
- Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
- Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
- Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
- Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
- Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium
- Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
- Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
- Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
- Thu. May 19 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
- Sat. May 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
- Mon. May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - RESCHEDULED SHOW
- Wed. May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - RESCHEDULED SHOW
- Thu. May 26 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown
- Sat. May 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting
- Sun. May 29 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU
- Mon. May 30 - Norfolk, VA @ Norva
- Thu. June 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum
- Sat. June 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
- Sun. June 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
- Mon. June 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
- Wed. June 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater
- Thu. June 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion
- Fri. June 10 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff
- Sat. June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
- Mon. June 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
- Tue. June 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed. June 15 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
- Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022
- Wed. June 29 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
- Thu. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022
- Fri. July 1 - Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne
- Fri. July 1 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022
- Wed. July 6 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022
- Fri. July 8 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022
- Sun. Aug. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
- Sat. Sept. 10 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
- Sun. Sept. 11 - Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang
- Mon. Sept. 12 - Portland, ME @ State Theater
- Mon. Sept. 19 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks
- Wed. Sept. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
- Sat. Sept. 24 - Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland
- Mon. Sept. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale
- Tue. Sept. 27 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill and Mine
- Thu. Sept. 29 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
- Fri. Sept. 30 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery
- Mon. Oct. 3 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
- Tue. Oct. 4 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
- Wed. Oct. 5 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus
- Thu. Oct. 6 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater
- Tue. Oct. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
