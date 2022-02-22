The War on Drugs announces Red Rocks concert

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

DENVER — Pennsylvania-based rock band The War on Drugs is expanding its world tour to include a performance in Colorado later this year.

The War on Drugs will headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, announced AEG Presents on Tuesday.

Tickets for the all-ages, outdoor concert are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets cost $45 to $79 plus applicable service charges.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

The War On Drugs Tour Dates

New dates in bold.

Wed. Feb. 23 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Sun. Feb. 27 - Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival 2022

Tue. March 22 - Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Fri. March 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Mon. March 28 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Tue. March 29 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Wed. March 30 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Sat. April 2 - Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 - Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 - München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 - Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 - London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 - Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 - Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Sun. April 17 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Mon. April 18 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Wed. April 20 - Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

Thu. May 19 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

Sat. May 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Mon. May 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle - RESCHEDULED SHOW

Wed. May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - RESCHEDULED SHOW

Thu. May 26 - Louisville, KY @ Paristown

Sat. May 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting

Sun. May 29 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU

Mon. May 30 - Norfolk, VA @ Norva

Thu. June 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum

Sat. June 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Sun. June 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

Mon. June 6 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Wed. June 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater

Thu. June 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacob’s Pavilion

Fri. June 10 - Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff

Sat. June 11 - Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

Mon. June 13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue. June 14 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed. June 15 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Fri. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022

Wed. June 29 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

Thu. June 30 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

Fri. July 1 - Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark-Open-Air-Bühne

Fri. July 1 - Sun. Jul. 3 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2022

Wed. July 6 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive 2022

Fri. July 8 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

Sun. Aug. 28 - Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

Sat. Sept. 10 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sun. Sept. 11 - Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang

Mon. Sept. 12 - Portland, ME @ State Theater

Mon. Sept. 19 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks

Wed. Sept. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Sat. Sept. 24 - Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

Mon. Sept. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

Tue. Sept. 27 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill and Mine

Thu. Sept. 29 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Fri. Sept. 30 - Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

Mon. Oct. 3 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Tue. Oct. 4 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Wed. Oct. 5 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus

Thu. Oct. 6 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater

Tue. Oct. 11 - San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theater

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

