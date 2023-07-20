Many music artists are skipping Colorado on their 2023 tours

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and George Strait added Colorado to their schedules, but many artists did not.

DENVER — Colorado may be getting visits from Taylor Swift, George Strait and Ed Sheeran this summer, but many national touring artists will be skipping the state.

Beyoncé, The Chicks, Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam and Maluma are among those who failed to add a Colorado stop to their 2023 national and world tours.

Here's a look at some of the tours Coloradans will have to travel out of state to see this year.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé is currently in the middle of her long-awaited "Renaissance World Tour." The 41-date tour features stadium and arena shows across Europe and the United States, but she will not be coming to Colorado.

The last time Beyoncé came to Colorado on tour was for the "Beyoncé Experience" in 2006.

The Chicks

The Chicks reunited in 2022 and performed a pair of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

However, the group left Colorado off its "The Chicks World Tour 2023," which includes stops in Sweden, the Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

Coldplay

The "Music of the Spheres World Tour" from Coldplay has been traveling around the world since early 2022. The tour has performed or planned 149 concerts on nearly every continent.

In the United States, Coldplay has visited many stadiums, but has yet to come to Empower Field at Mile High in Colorado.

Guns N’ Roses

Axl Rose, Slash and Guns N' Roses are touring to stadiums and arenas across the United States, Europe and Middle East this year, but not Colorado on this trip.

Janet Jackson

Music legend Janet Jackson hit the road this summer for her "Together Again" tour. The arena and amphitheater tour traversed the United States, but did not make a visit to the Centennial State.

Lizzo

In 2023, Lizzo continued "The Special Tour" which came to Denver's Ball Arena on Halloween 2022.

The tour visited more arenas across the United States and Europe, but has not planned a Colorado return.

Luis Miguel

When iconic Mexican singer Luis Miguel announced a massive tour in April, Colorado was left off his itinerary of 43 shows in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and the United States.

Maluma

Maluma has booked the 30-date "Don Juan World Tour" across North America, but Colorado will not be getting a visit from the Colombian singer and rapper.

Måneskin

In March, Måneskin announced a world tour of Europe, North America, South America, Japan, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia. However, the Eurovision Song Contest winners will not appear in Colorado.

Metallica

Metallica’s "M72 World Tour" will see the rock band play two nights in every city it visits, which will not be in Colorado.

The tour has big stadium and arena shows across the United States, Europe, Mexico and Canada. The M72 tour will features new in-the-round stage design as well as different set lists and supporting acts.

Morrissey

Morrissey will not be performing in Colorado this year while he celebrates the 40th anniversary of his music career with a fall tour.

The singer-songwriter canceled his concert the Paramount Theatre in Denver in November 2022.

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam is hitting the road in August and September to perform nine concerts — Colorado will not be one of the tour stops.

Peter Gabriel

Peter Gabriel revealed in March new North American dates on his "I/O Tour" without adding any shows in Colorado.

Post Malone

Post Malone performed at Ball Arena in October 2022 but will not perform in Colorado on a new run of tour dates this year.

Post Malone's "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour will make 24 stops across North America this summer.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver last summer, but are not looking to repeat that concert in 2023.

The rock band has a 23-date tour planned this year with stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe.

Regina Spektor

Regina Spektor announced summer tour dates across the United States but does not have any Colorado performances planned.

Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins' "The World Is a Vampire Tour" — with support from Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons — is traveling across North America but is missing the Centennial State this year.

Sugar Ray and Gin Blossoms

Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray will have a co-headlining tour later this summer, but Colorado was left off the itinerary.

