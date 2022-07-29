Zhu announces Red Rocks return in November

The electronic music producer and singer is back for the first time since 6 Red Rocks concerts in 2021.

DENVER — Electronic music artist Zhu has announced a pair of concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Steven Zhu, known as Zhu, will perform Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.

The shows will also feature special guests Hayden James and The Bordas Brothers on Nov. 11 and special guests Sidepiece and Barnacle Boi on Nov. 12.

These shows mark Zhu's return to Red Rocks where he played six sold-out shows in 2021.

Tickets for the new Red Rocks concerts go on sale Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Zhu's new seven-track mixtape "Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1)" was released this week.

"When I was young, we would rip our favorite songs off the radio straight onto cassettes," said Zhu. "I wanted to make something that reminded my fans of an era that was more physical."

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

