Trying to get last-minute Taylor Swift tickets? Here are the red flags to look for on scams

The Better Business Bureau has received dozens of reports of scammers taking advantage of Taylor Swift's concerts nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Colorado Attorney General's Office issued a warning Tuesday to anyone trying to buy last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift's Denver concerts this weekend on how to avoid getting scammed.

Taylor Swift will bring her wildly popular "The Eras Tour" to Empower Field at Mile High on Friday and Saturday. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said his office has received reports that scammers are trying to take advantage of fans who are hoping to score tickets.

"Be a smart eventgoer by making sure the tickets you're buying are authentic and you know the full cost of any tickets you're purchasing," Weiser said in a news release.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker shows 49 reports of Taylor Swift ticket scams nationwide.

Here's how the scam works, according the BBB: You find someone on social media re-selling their tickets and message the seller. They offer a good deal, ask you to pay using a peer-to-peer platform like Zelle or Venmo and promise a full refund if anything happens to the tickets. You give them money, and then they disappear. You don't get the tickets, and it's unlikely you'll get your money back.

Here are tips for buying tickets that will help you be alert to scams, according to BBB and Weiser's office:

Only buy tickets from trusted vendors. Research the ticket seller before you hand over your money. Tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, but look for a reputable ticket broker instead of a ticket scalper or unregulated ticket seller.

Research the ticket seller before you hand over your money. Tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, but look for a reputable ticket broker instead of a ticket scalper or unregulated ticket seller. If you think you know the seller, double-check. Scammers may hack your contacts' accounts and pretend to be a friend or acquaintance who's selling tickets.

Scammers may hack your contacts' accounts and pretend to be a friend or acquaintance who's selling tickets. Watch out for too-good-to-be-true deals. If someone claims to be selling tickets to a sold-out concert or at an amazing price, think twice and use good judgment.

If someone claims to be selling tickets to a sold-out concert or at an amazing price, think twice and use good judgment. Watch out for advertisements. Some ads on a general internet search or your social media feed are scams. Be careful before clicking through and offering up your personal information

Some ads on a general internet search or your social media feed are scams. Be careful before clicking through and offering up your personal information Use your credit card. Credit cards generally offer extra protection in case you find out the tickets were a scam. You might not get your money back if you pay with your debit card, a cash transfer app or cash.

Credit cards generally offer extra protection in case you find out the tickets were a scam. You might not get your money back if you pay with your debit card, a cash transfer app or cash. Understand the all-in price . Sometimes the advertised price of the ticket is much lower than the true price because of add-on fees. Be sure to understand the full cost, including fees.

. Sometimes the advertised price of the ticket is much lower than the true price because of add-on fees. Be sure to understand the full cost, including fees. Check the details before buying. For events that have assigned seats, make sure the ticket provides all the necessary information like section, row, seat, disability access, etc.

For events that have assigned seats, make sure the ticket provides all the necessary information like section, row, seat, disability access, etc. Verify your tickets after purchase. After you buy tickets, inspect them to make sure the time, date and location are correct. Be cautious of paper or emailed tickets. If you're offered paper or emailed tickets to a venue that only accepts mobile tickets, the offer may be a scam.

The Eras Tour 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6