Summer in Colorado means music festivals, beer festivals, car shows, sporting events — and Santa Claus! Kris Kringle opens his Colorado workshop this weekend while Denver runners tighten their laces for a major Colorado event. No matter where you live in Colorado there is a unique event near you:

Five Points Jazz Festival — Denver

This free jazz festival on Saturday celebrates the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. The neighborhood was once known as the Harlem of the West and was home to several jazz clubs. This family-friendly street festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday with a parade down Welton Street. More than 45 bands will be playing live music on 10 stages throughout the day on Welton between 26th and 29th streets. To download a festival map or see the full 2018 schedule of musicians, click here.

Santa's Workshop

North Pole: Santa's Workshop — Cascade

Colorado's favorite Christmas-themed amusement park opens for the season this Saturday. The park has been a must-see for every child in the state since 1956. The park includes a Christmas village with Santa's Workshop at the center, featuring the jolly old elf himself. The admission price includes unlimited rides, shows, attractions. Located at the base of Pikes Peak just west of Colorado Springs, the park will remain open until Christmas Eve. Visit NorthPoleColorado.com to download a discount coupon.

Colfax Marathon — Denver

This weekend's Colfax Marathon is the ultimate urban tour of Denver. The race, which begins and ends at Denver's City Park, runs through Mile High Stadium (twice), Denver Fire Station #1, along rivers, lakes, bridges and historic neighborhoods. The Colfax Marathon is also a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. The Bellco Colfax 5K begins Saturday at 9 a.m. with a marathon, half marathon, urban 10 miler and relays taking place on Sunday. To register and learn about all the races, visit RunColfax.org.

Boats Bands & Brews — Pueblo

If you're hungry for live music, great beer and a relaxing boat ride, this Saturday event in Pueblo is for you! For a $5 admission, visitors will enjoy two beer gardens, shopping, food vendors and live music from Martini Shot, Mid-Life Crisis Band and Fireweed. Boat and gondola rides on the Arkansas Riverwalk will be available during the festival from 3 to 10:30 p.m. The event also features the Pueblo Riverwalk Brewest beginning at 6 p.m., tickets sold separately. For more information, visit PuebloRiverwalk.org.

Broncos Carne Asada — Henderson

The Denver Broncos are hosting a fan event on Saturday at the Mile High Flea Market from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The first 500 fans at the Carne Asada will get free food and drinks. The event features a fan fest atmosphere with autograph opportunities with Broncos alumni, Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot. There will also be free giveaways and opportunities to win Broncos merchandise and autographed items.

Ride the Cog — Hayden

The 5th annual Ride the Cog is Saturday with all the proceeds supporting the Hayden Heritage Center museum. There are several ride options including a 30 mile ride, a mud ride and a family ride in town with family-friendly activities. The finish line will be a the museum with an after-party that features live music and great food. The long rides will begin at approximately 10 a.m. and the family ride gets underway at 11 a.m. Tickets are available online at HaydenHeritageCenter.org.

Into Thin Air Autofest — Fountain

The Thin Air Autofest at Pikes Peak International Raceway runs from Friday to Sunday and features fun activities for the whole family. The weekend includes the Formula Drift Pro-Am, an open draft competition, Saturday night drags, go-karts, an import vs. muscle car show, a Saturday night party with music and much more. Tickets are available online at ThinAirFest.com.

Florence Merchants’ Association Car Show — Florence

The 17th annual Florence Merchants’ Association Car Show runs Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is a laid-back noncompetitive showing of classic cars, good food, fun events and shopping in historic downtown Florence featuring many antique stores and art galleries. Admission to the car show is free.

Volkswagens on the Green Car Show — Littleton

The Volkswagens on the Green Car Show is back for a 24th year at Clement Park in Littleton. Sunday's show is free to attend and popular for the whole family. The show features not only classic VW's but the newer models as well plus air-cooled Porsches. The car show will have food and drink vendors and live music from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you'd like to show of your model, registration is available online at VWOTG.com.

TheBigWonderful at Stanley Marketplace — Aurora

Locally-sourced products cheerleader TheBigWonderful pops up every few months around town. This weekend it returns to Stanley Marketplace with a beer fest and bazaar on Saturday and Sunday. More than 60 makers showcase their wares and 15+ breweries and cideries will be onsite. The BigWonderful Stanley Marketplace is open from noon to 6 p.m. both days. General admission is free if you RSVP here. Otherwise, tickets good for both days are $5 in advance and $7 at the door and include a free beer for attendees over age 21. Beer fest tickets $25 in advance and $35 at the door. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Pikes Peak Antique Machinery Days — Colorado Springs

The Western Museum of Mining & Industry in Colorado Springs hosts its annual Pikes Peak Antique Machinery Days on Saturday and Sunday at its historic Reynolds Ranch. The event features two days of antique tractors and engines, tractor pulls, barrel train rides and steam engines. General admission tickets are just $5 and are available online.

Life/Art Dance Ensemble Presents Sonderling: A Study in Chance — Northglenn

The Life/Art Dance Ensemble presents two performances of their newest work this weekend at the D.L. Parsons Theatre at 11801 Community Center Drive. Sonderling: A Study in Chance is an exploration of individuality vs. conformity, the piece vs. the whole and the role chance plays in the outcome. The performance includes both dance and music as well as interludes of film and visual art. Sonderling will be performed Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online.

NAPA Night of Fire and Thunder — Morrison

The summer racing season gets into swing Saturday night at Bandimere Speedway. The NAPA Night of Fire and Thunder features 290 jet dragsters, the world's fastest street cars, nitro funny cars and dragsters and non-stop sports action. There will also be delicious carnival-style food and drinks. Tickets are available online at Bandimere.com.

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair — Denver

Denver’s McNichols Building transforms into a weekend shopping destination with the Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair on Saturday and Sunday. Shoppers can peruse the works of more than 150 local, hand-selected artisans, crafters and DIY enthusiasts. You’ll find trendsetting indie goods, original fashion, jewelry, ceramics, paper goods, innovative home decor and more. The event is free and food and drink are available for purchase, with a full bar available, too. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Taste of Durango — Durango

Durango kicks off summer on Sunday with the southwest Colorado's premier food festival. The very-delicious festival features local craft breweries, cocktails and lots of samples of Durango's world-class restaurants. The festival will have lots of music and dancing as well. The festival is free with tickets available for food and drink purchases. Taste of Durango gets underway at 10 a.m. in downtown Durango.

Running of the Wieners Dachshund Race — Loveland

Every wiener is a winner at Saturday's 7th annual Running of the Wieners Dachshund Race. Held at Climb Hard Cider Co.'s production facility, the race benefits the Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public with doors opening at 11 a.m. Races run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. with beer, hard cider, non-alcoholic beverages, food and merchandise available from several vendors. For more information and to register your mixed-breed Dachshund online before May 17, visit RunningoftheWienersLoveland.com.

Denver Modern Home Tour — Denver

Architects, designers and home builders get to show their residential modern work to the community during the 8th annual Denver Modern Home Tour. Saturday's tour runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes locations in the Columbine Valley, Hilltop, Curtis Park, Sloan Lake and the Regis University neighborhoods. If you're looking for inspiration on your DIY project, looking for someone to work on your next remodel or just like seeing some amazing homes, this tour is for you. For tickets and a map of the tour, visit DenverModernHomeTour.com.

Erie Town Fair & Balloon Festival — Erie

The colorful balloon launches are a highlight of the 22nd annual Erie Town Fair & Balloon Festival but there's much more. The balloon launches take off at 6:15 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Downtown Erie hosts some 200 craft and food vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Garage Rats Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coal Creek Park is the daytime venue for such kids’ activities as inflatables, face painting, pedal cars and Tumble Bubbles and a live concert by Chase N the Dream as well as the ongoing beer garden. The Hot Air Balloon Night Glow at Coal Creek Park begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and fireworks are planned for 9:15 p.m. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Community Rodeo — Elizabeth

The Elizabeth Stampede's Community Rodeo is two days of rodeo fun benefiting Tough Enough to Wear Pink with free admission for spectators. On Saturday there will be practice barrels, 4D barrel racing, a ranch rodeo and button mustin' for kids 4 to 7. The main event on Saturday night includes bareback, saddle broncs, bulls, chute doggin', calf riding, mini bulls and more. An after party follows from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with dancing and live music from Walker Williams. The rodeo weekend continues on Sunday with barrels, poles, keyhole, flags and mutton bustin'. To see a complete schedule or to register in an event, visit ElizabethStampede.com.

Four Peaks Downtown Music Festival — Grand Junction

Downtown Grand Junction will welcome summer with the 2018 Four Peaks Downtown Music Festival. The festival, which runs Friday to Sunday, is now in its 29th year. There will be three stages of free music and the beer and wine garden will span the entire festival area... four blocks of main street! The Grand Junction Off-Road bike event will be taking place as well with both professional and amatuer riders enjoying Grand Junction's trail system. Visit DowntownGJ.org for a complete festival lineup and more information.

Human Error — Denver

The newest comedy at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts opens Friday at the Garner Galleria Theatre. When an NPR-listening, latte-sipping liberal couple and an NRA-cardholding, truck-driving conservative couple are involved in an unfortunate fertility clinic mix-up, the couples face a hilarious nine-month odyessy of culture shock and changing values. Human Error runs through June 24. Tickets are available online at DenverCenter.org.

Underdog Academy Football Camp — Denver

Denver Broncos Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will be hosting his first annual Underdog Academy football camp on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. The free camp for boys and girls ages 7 to 15 will be held at Highlands Ranch High School. Harris will be offering hands-on training in skill and agility stations. Each youth camper will receive a camp t-shirt. Registration is available online at HardCountAthletics.com.

Cheyenne Wells Machine Gun Shoot — Cheyenne Wells

The Cheyenne Wells Machine Gun Shoot, which runs from Friday to Sunday, acts as a benefit for the Cheyenne Wells Volunteer Fire Department. The event also includes a military vehicle display. Spectator tickets are $10 (bring ear protection) and children 12 and under, active military and law enforcement are free. To register as a shooter you must fill out documents online and submit payment to guarantee a spot.

Denver Outlaws vs. Hounds — Denver

The Denver Outlaws (1-4) will take on the Charlotte Hounds (4-0) Saturday night at Mile High Stadium. For Hometown Heroes Night the team will have military, fire and police vehicles on site before the game. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to MDA in the fight against muscular dystrophy. The game start time is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com.

Upslope Get Down — Boulder

The 5th annual Upslope Get Down is a free music festival with Upslope beer, food trucks, games, art and more. The festival will be held Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Flatiron Park brewery. With live music on three stages, the festival is 21+ but is family-friendly. Skip the beer ticket lines by purchasing a beer ticket or VIP package at UpslopeBrewing.com.

Denver Beer and Music Festival — Denver

Saturday's Denver Beer and Music Festival will offer attendees unlimited samples of over 50 craft beers, wines and spirits. There will be live bands and DJs headlined by Shwayze and food options too. The festival begins at 5 p.m. at Vinyl Events Center at 11th and Broadway. Tickets are available online at Denver-BeerFestival.com.

