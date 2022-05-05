Having honest conversations about postpartum depression

We're discussing the impacts of postpartum depression for new mothers all month long on 9NEWS Mornings.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — Postpartum depression is estimated to affect more than 1 in 10 new mothers, yet it’s often hidden and taboo to talk about.

This month, in our It Takes a Village series, we are breaking down the stigma and sharing stories from new moms about their postpartum depression journey.

In the coming weeks, we'll also hear from husbands about what they did to recognize postpartum depression in their partners and from doctors about what they see in their offices, and resources that can help families in Colorado.

It Takes A Village: Postpartum Depression airs every Thursday in May on 9NEWS Mornings.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.