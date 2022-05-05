Having honest conversations about postpartum depression

COLORADO, USA — Postpartum depression is estimated to affect more than 1 in 10 new mothers, yet it’s often hidden and taboo to talk about.
This month, in our It Takes a Village series, we are breaking down the stigma and sharing stories from new moms about their postpartum depression journey.
In the coming weeks, we'll also hear from husbands about what they did to recognize postpartum depression in their partners and from doctors about what they see in their offices, and resources that can help families in Colorado.
It Takes A Village: Postpartum Depression airs every Thursday in May on 9NEWS Mornings.
