Spirit Halloween announces 24 Colorado store locations

COLORADO, USA — It's the most spooky time of the year.
Spirit Halloween has announced the locations of 24 stores in Colorado that will sell its costumes, decorations and accessories this autumn.
Colorado Springs leads the state with three Spirit Halloween store locations in 2023. Littleton, Greeley and Grand Junction each have two stores.
Fifteen Colorado Spirit stores open for the season in August. Nine more locations plan to open their doors in October.
The largest Halloween retailer in the country, Spirit Halloween now has more than 1,500 locations across the United States and Canada.
According to Spirit's website, the locations it traditionally chooses for a three-month lease from August until mid-November should have:
- 5,000-50,000 square feet.
- Population of 35,000 or more that live within 3-5 miles.
- 25,000 or more vehicles driving by daily.
Arvada
- Former Big Lots
- 8125 Sheridan Blvd.
- Opens in August
Boulder
- Next to PETCO
- 2798 Arapahoe Ave.
- Opens in August
Cañon City
- Former Family Dollar
- 1811 Fremont Dr.
- Opens in October
Castle Rock
- Next to Michael Kors
- 5050 Factory Shops Blvd.
- Opens in October
Centennial
- Former Woodleys Furniture
- 8200 South Colorado Blvd.
- Opens in October
Colorado Springs
- Next to Lowes
- 545 N. Academy Blvd.
- Opens in August
- Former Golds Gym
- 7655 N. Union Blvd.
- Opens in October
- Former JCPenneys Lower Level
- 1710 Briargate Blvd.
- Opens in August
Denver
- Former Dollar Tree
- 407 S. Broadway
- Opens in October
Englewood
- Former Hobby Lobby
- 401 Englewood Pkwy.
- Opens in October
Fort Collins
- Former Big Lots
- 126 West Troutman Pkwy.
- Opens in August
Glenwood Springs
- Former JCPenney
- 51027 Highway 6 and 24
- Opens in August
Grand Junction
- Former Rite Aid
- 1834 N. 12th St.
- Opens in August
- Former Sutherlands Lumber
- 2405 Patterson Rd.
- Opens in August
Greeley
- Former Team Tom
- 2000 Greeley Mall
- Opens in August
- Former Office Max
- 4759 29th St.
- Opens in August
Lakewood
- Former Charming Charlies
- 7240 W. Alaska Dr.
- Opens in August
Littleton
- Former Pier One
- 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr.
- Opens in August
- Former Tuesday Morning
- 8055 W. Bowles Ave.
- Opens in August
Lone Tree
- Former Veranda Blue
- 8455 Yosemite St.
- Opens in August
Loveland
- Former Staples
- 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave.
- Open in October
Northglenn
- Former Party City
- 450 E. 120th Ave.
- Opens in October
Pueblo
- Former Family Dollar
- 2722 S. Prairie Ave.
- Opens in October
Westminster
- Former Fox Hound Pub
- 4750 W. 120th Ave.
- Opens in August
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.