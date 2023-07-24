x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Halloween

Spirit Halloween announces 24 Colorado store locations

Here's a map and list of where to get started on your Halloween shopping in Colorado.

More Videos

COLORADO, USA — It's the most spooky time of the year.

Spirit Halloween has announced the locations of 24 stores in Colorado that will sell its costumes, decorations and accessories this autumn.

Colorado Springs leads the state with three Spirit Halloween store locations in 2023. Littleton, Greeley and Grand Junction each have two stores.

Fifteen Colorado Spirit stores open for the season in August. Nine more locations plan to open their doors in October.

The largest Halloween retailer in the country, Spirit Halloween now has more than 1,500 locations across the United States and Canada.

According to Spirit's website, the locations it traditionally chooses for a three-month lease from August until mid-November should have:

  • 5,000-50,000 square feet.
  • Population of 35,000 or more that live within 3-5 miles.
  • 25,000 or more vehicles driving by daily.

Arvada

  • Former Big Lots
  • 8125 Sheridan Blvd.
  • Opens in August

Boulder

  • Next to PETCO
  • 2798 Arapahoe Ave.
  • Opens in August

Cañon City

  • Former Family Dollar
  • 1811 Fremont Dr.
  • Opens in October

Castle Rock

  • Next to Michael Kors
  • 5050 Factory Shops Blvd.
  • Opens in October

Centennial 

  • Former Woodleys Furniture
  • 8200 South Colorado Blvd.
  • Opens in October

Colorado Springs

  • Next to Lowes
  • 545 N. Academy Blvd.
  • Opens in August

  • Former Golds Gym
  • 7655 N. Union Blvd.
  • Opens in October

  • Former JCPenneys Lower Level
  • 1710 Briargate Blvd.
  • Opens in August

Denver

  • Former Dollar Tree
  • 407 S. Broadway
  • Opens in October

Englewood 

  • Former Hobby Lobby
  • 401 Englewood Pkwy.
  • Opens in October

Fort Collins

  • Former Big Lots
  • 126 West Troutman Pkwy.
  • Opens in August

Glenwood Springs

  • Former JCPenney
  • 51027 Highway 6 and 24
  • Opens in August

Grand Junction

  • Former Rite Aid
  • 1834 N. 12th St.
  • Opens in August

  • Former Sutherlands Lumber
  • 2405 Patterson Rd.
  • Opens in August

Greeley 

  • Former Team Tom
  • 2000 Greeley Mall
  • Opens in August

  • Former Office Max
  • 4759 29th St.
  • Opens in August

Lakewood 

  • Former Charming Charlies
  • 7240 W. Alaska Dr.
  • Opens in August

Littleton

  • Former Pier One
  • 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr.
  • Opens in August

  • Former Tuesday Morning
  • 8055 W. Bowles Ave.
  • Opens in August

Lone Tree

  • Former Veranda Blue
  • 8455 Yosemite St.
  • Opens in August

Loveland

  • Former Staples
  • 1665 Rocky Mountain Ave.
  • Open in October

Northglenn

  • Former Party City
  • 450 E. 120th Ave.
  • Opens in October

Pueblo

  • Former Family Dollar
  • 2722 S. Prairie Ave.
  • Opens in October

Westminster

  • Former Fox Hound Pub
  • 4750 W. 120th Ave.
  • Opens in August

Related Articles

Credit: 9NEWS
Spirit Halloween
Credit: 9NEWS
Spirit Halloween

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Before You Leave, Check This Out