Proctor's Garden: Catch up on spring planting

If boxes of summer bulbs are arriving at your door, plant them as soon as possible.

DENVER — April weather has slowed us down in the garden. Some of us have damage but, even still, the bulbs are blooming and crabapples are opening.

If boxes of summer bulbs are arriving at your door, plant them as soon as possible.

Lily bulbs can be planted in the ground or in pots. Select a pot about 12 inches deep. Plant the bulbs about five inches deep. Take care not to damage new shoots. They can stay outside.

Cannas need to stay indoors until it gets warmer. Start them in relatively small pots to get the rhizomes rooted. Later they can be transplanted to beds or pots. Cannas are tropical plants so they can't stand cold temperatures.

Neither can tomatoes. Don't rush them. The soil must be warm and the night temperatures must be at 50 degrees or better before we plant. Once it gets hot, they will grow like weeds.

More Proctor's Garden:

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.