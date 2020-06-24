Your guide to the 4 top destinations in Denver's University neighborhood

Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, with ratings, photos and more.

DENVER — Looking to uncover all that the University has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a chicken shop to a coffee roastery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the University, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Phở Saigon Star

Photo: Andrew W./Yelp

Topping the list is Vietnamese restaurant Phở Saigon Star. Located at 2045 S. University Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

In addition to phở noodle soups, the menu at Phở Saigon Star features a selection of salads, vermicelli noodle bowls, Vietnamese-style egg rolls and some Thai dishes, such as pad thai.

2. Yum Yum Spice

Photo: Yum Yum Spice/Yelp

Next up is Sichuan eatery Yum Yum Spice, situated at 2039 S. University Blvd. With four stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

As explained on its Yelp page, Yum Yum Spice offers favorites such as lo mein, crab cheese wontons and sesame chicken, and also specializes in the traditional Northern Chinese stir-fried dish, GanGuo.

3. Birdcall

Photo: Carol M./Yelp

Chicken joint Birdcall, which serves sandwiches and salads, is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, settled at 1535 E. Evans Ave., 4.5 stars out of 173 reviews.

On the menu, look for a variety of salads, sides and different sandwiches, with options ranging from grilled caesar chicken, Southern chicken and buffalo chicken to Nashville-style hot chicken and vegetarian crispy tofu.

4. Kaladi Coffee Roasters

Photo: Elise C./Yelp

Finally, there's Kaladi Coffee Roasters, a coffee shop that offers coffee, tea, pastries and more, with four stars out of 265 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1730 E. Evans Ave. to give it a go for yourself.

Kaladi Coffee Roasters specializes in organic, fair trade, premium coffee roasts, which are served in the company's store and cafe.

