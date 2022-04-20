Denver's 420 Festival: What you need to know

Free concerts at this year’s events include Big Boi, Lil Jon, Talib Kweli, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The largest 420 festival in the world returns to downtown Denver on Wednesday.

Denver’s Mile High 420 Festival will be held at Civic Center Park on Wednesday, April 20 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the event that celebrates cannabis culture and the future of the marijuana industry. Organizers said the Mile High 420 Festival aims to fight the stigmas surrounding marijuana while celebrating the growth of the cannabis industry in Denver and Colorado.

Free concerts at this Wednesday's festival include Big Boi, Lil Jon, Talib Kweli, and more.

Location

Civic Center Park at 101 14th Avenue in downtown Denver from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

Cost

The Mile High 420 Festival is free to attend, but online registration is required.

VIP tickets

VIP passes are available for $200. VIP ticketholders, who are 21-and-older, enter the event through the McNichols Civic Center Building and skip the line, receive complimentary champagne, VIP restroom access, VIP cocktail bar, front-of-stage access to headliner concerts, and an invitation to the VIP afterparty from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m., with special guests.

VIP passes are available to purchase online here.

Concert lineup

Greek Stage

4:30 p.m. - Anthony “Apple” Quinonez

5:15 p.m. - Eric Dupuls & Ricky Chvs

6:30 p.m. - House Refugees

Bannock Stage

4:00 p.m. - Lil Jon

5:05 p.m. - Rachel Bailey

5:45 pm. - Montel Williams

6:05 p.m. - Talib Kweli

7:00 p.m. - Big Boi

Traffic impacts

Street closures for the event include Bannock Street, between 13th and 14th Avenues in front of the Denver City and County Building as well as 14th Avenue between Cherokee Street and Broadway.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.