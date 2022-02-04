Ice Cube, Cypress Hill announce spring Red Rocks concert

420 on the Rocks will have a prequel this year.

DENVER — Colorado's popular "420 on the Rocks" will have a prequel concert this year.

Ice Cube and Cypress Hill will perform a "420 Eve on the Rocks" concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The music legends will be joined by E-40 & Too Short at the 7 p.m. show.

Tickets for the all-ages concert are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $70 to $150.

Pepper and Method Man & Redman are set to headline "420 on the Rocks" on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Other performers scheduled to perform include Prof, Collie Buddz, DEMN, The Underachievers, and Keznamdi.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

celebrate 420 EVE ON THE ROCKS with @icecube & @cypresshill ft. special guests @E40 & @TooShort 🔥@RedRocksCO - apr 19 💥



pre-sale thu from 10a - 10p

tix on sale fri at 10a on axs pic.twitter.com/hjIzN3fpGN — AEGPresentsRM (@AEGPresentsRM) February 2, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

