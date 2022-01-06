Halsey announces Red Rocks concert stop in July

The 'Eastside' and 'Without Me' singer is coming back to Colorado.

DENVER — Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey will bring her "Love and Power Tour" to Colorado this summer.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 6, 2022.

The supporting acts on the cross-country tour are Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress (May 17 – June 8) and The Marías and Abby Roberts (June 16 – July 9).

"I haven’t done a US tour since 2017/2018," said Halsey. "This is so unbelievably exciting to me. Last time I preformed for you all here at home, I was 23 and I was sad and life looked so different. I can’t wait to show you how I’ve grown and the monster this show has become."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

For past purchasers of tickets for Halsey's Manic tour, there will be a special presale beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. continuing through Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m.

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

I haven’t done a US tour since 2017/2018 🥺😭💔 this is so unbelievably exciting to me. Last time I preformed for you all here at home, I was 23 and I was sad and life looked so different. I can’t wait to show you how I’ve grown and the monster this show has become. — h (@halsey) January 31, 2022

it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer, tickets on sale this friday 🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/gfDQn6nPv2 pic.twitter.com/yhUYlZ0Bu0 — h (@halsey) January 31, 2022

Halsey's Love and Power

5/17/2022 West Palm Beach, FL

5/19/2022 Tampa, FL

5/21/2022 Gulf Shores, FL

5/24/2022 Nashville, TN

5/27/2022 Charlotte, NC

5/29/2022 Detroit, MI

6/1/2022 Boston, MA

6/3/2022 Cleveland, OH

6/5/2022 Toronto, OH

6/8/2022 Columbia, MD

6/11/2022 New York, NY

6/16/2022 Seattle, WA

6/18/2022 Portland, OR

6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA

6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA

6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ

6/28/2022 Dallas, TX

6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA

7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI

7/3/2022 Chicago, IL

7/6/2022 Denver, CO

7/9/2022 Irvine, CA

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

