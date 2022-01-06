x
Halsey announces Red Rocks concert stop in July

The 'Eastside' and 'Without Me' singer is coming back to Colorado.

DENVER — Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey will bring her "Love and Power Tour" to Colorado this summer.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 6, 2022.

The supporting acts on the cross-country tour are Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress (May 17 – June 8) and The Marías and Abby Roberts (June 16 – July 9).

"I haven’t done a US tour since 2017/2018," said Halsey. "This is so unbelievably exciting to me. Last time I preformed for you all here at home, I was 23 and I was sad and life looked so different. I can’t wait to show you how I’ve grown and the monster this show has become."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

For past purchasers of tickets for Halsey's Manic tour, there will be a special presale beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. continuing through Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m.

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2022?

Halsey's Love and Power

  • 5/17/2022   West Palm Beach, FL
  • 5/19/2022   Tampa, FL
  • 5/21/2022    Gulf Shores, FL
  • 5/24/2022    Nashville, TN
  • 5/27/2022    Charlotte, NC
  • 5/29/2022    Detroit, MI
  • 6/1/2022      Boston, MA
  • 6/3/2022      Cleveland, OH
  • 6/5/2022      Toronto, OH
  • 6/8/2022      Columbia, MD
  • 6/11/2022     New York, NY
  • 6/16/2022     Seattle, WA
  • 6/18/2022     Portland, OR
  • 6/21/2022     Los Angeles, CA
  • 6/24/2022     Mountain View, CA
  • 6/26/2022     Phoenix, AZ
  • 6/28/2022     Dallas, TX
  • 6/30/2022     Atlanta, GA
  • 7/2/2022       Milwaukee, WI
  • 7/3/2022       Chicago, IL
  • 7/6/2022       Denver, CO
  • 7/9/2022       Irvine, CA

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Halsey arrives at the Lorraine Schwartz Eye Bangles Collection launch at Delilah on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

