Josh Groban, Colorado Symphony announce Red Rocks concert

DENVER — Josh Groban is hitting the road for a new tour that will stop in Colorado this summer.

The "Harmony" summer tour — Groban's first since the November release of his latest album — will kick off Friday, June 17 in Detroit and visit over 25 cities before wrapping in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The multi-platinum singer has announced a performance with Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 24.

“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour,” said Groban. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”

General ticket sales to Groban's Red Rocks concert begin Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Members of the Josh Groban fan club will have early access to tickets starting Tuesday, Feb. 1.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Tony®, EMMY®, and four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor @joshgroban returns to @RedRocksCO with your Colorado Symphony this July.



Tickets on sale Friday, February 4 at 10:00am: https://t.co/pNALuZNp9z pic.twitter.com/L4yofhImnz — Colorado Symphony (@CO_Symphony) January 31, 2022

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Josh Groban Summer Tour

6/17/22 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

6/18/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbank Music Center

6/21/22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/23/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/25/22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26/22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/28/22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/29/22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/1/22 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/2/22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For the Arts

7/6/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

7/8/22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/9/22 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C Bank Arts Center

7/12/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center

7/13/22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/15/22 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater

7/16/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain

7/18/22 - Huntsville, AL - Huntsville Amphitheater

7/19/22 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater (Quarry)

7/21/22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/22/22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

7/24/22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Colorado Symphony

7/27/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

7/29/22 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

7/30/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbra Bowl

8/2/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek

I’m beyond grateful and thrilled to announce that I’m going back on tour this summer!

AND I’ll be joined by the incredible @preshallband @theloosh @eleriward 🎶

The Harmony Tour kicks off 6/17 and tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY. Visit https://t.co/rt0xDgZDj1 for details. pic.twitter.com/mlKRzt7OVM — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 31, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

